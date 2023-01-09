Read full article on original website
Hail in Easley area
SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Some schools in the area dismissed early and are adjusting schedules ahead of the severe weather threat. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated:...
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
Schools Cancelling Activities Due To Severe Weather
SLED is investigating after an inmate was found unconscious in his cell and later died this morning in Laurens County. Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects...
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway. Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop....
Man sentenced to life following 2020 deadly shooting of 26-year-old man
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office announced a West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison following a deadly shooting that happened in Inman in 2020. According to the solicitor, 36-year-old Corey Mark Porter was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon...
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
