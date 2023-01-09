ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

‘Full House’ Cast Honors Bob Saget on One-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘Missing You Today’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRfM3_0k8tM7YH00

One year ago, Bob Saget died at the age of 65. At the time, tributes poured in, from fellow Hollywood actors and comedians alike to his Full House castmates, who worked alongside him for nearly a decade. On the anniversary of his death , members of that same crew of individuals — including Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , and Dave Coulier – are reflecting on the loss that continues to resonate.

“I just wanted you to know, I’ve thought of you every day for the past year,” Sweetin wrote on Instagram. “It’s just not the same without you with us, and I don’t think it ever will feel like that again. I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there’s so many moments you were supposed to be here for. So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, “What would Bob do in this moment?’ Mostly the answer to that is ‘make a joke about it’… so I do that. A lot. Even when I probably shouldn’t.”

She added: “It’s those moments when I hear you just over my shoulder, laughing the hardest. So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway.”

The actress recalled a recent appearance she made at West Hollywood club The Comedy Store when nerves nearly got the best of her, until she saw a photo of Saget hanging on the wall that eased her anxiety. “I stood there, in front of your picture, and thanked you,” she added. “In my mind, we silently chatted. I was nervous, your picture reminded me I didn’t have to be… that you were there. Always. For all of us. I know each person that loves you has so many of those moments they wish you were here for. So many people are missing you today. So many memories, from so many people, over so many years.”

In their respective Instagram posts, Coulier and Cameron Bure remembered the comfort they found in Saget’s familiarity, both writing about the laughs he often provided them with and his signature hugs.

“I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much,” Bure wrote. “Last night they made me laugh. They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob *now go hug a friend like Bob would.”

Coulier echoed the statement, recalling his first run-in with Saget as an 18-year-old pushing through standup sets in Detroit. “We became instant brothers,” he remembered. “Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, I’ll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget.”

Sweetin signed off her post with the same sentiment, saying: “You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget.”

The actress also made note of the lasting support system the Full House cast has built, even as they continue to mourn the loss of a key member.

“What a gift they are, those memories,” Sweetin wrote. “Those bits of anchor that hold us down when sometimes we miss someone so much that it feels we’ll float away. I’m thinking of ALL of my #FHFamily today… so grateful for a lifetime of memories. Beautiful ones, heartbreaking ones, just regular old ‘eating lunch with the people you love’ sorta ones. Each of them perfect.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Rolling Stone

Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Rolling Stone

The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence

If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Candace Cameron Bure remembers Bob Saget one year after his death: ‘I miss him so much’

Candace Cameron Bure is remembering her late TV-father Bob Saget one year after his death, noting how he became her “friend for so many years." The actor and comedian, who was best known for his role in Full House and as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, died at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, 2022, after accidentally hitting his head.
People

Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to 'Go Hug a Friend' on Anniversary of Full House Dad Bob Saget's Death

Saget and Bure's Full House costar Dave Coulier also wrote that he would take time to "think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh" Candace Cameron Bure is remembering her TV dad Bob Saget. The Full House star shared a sweet tribute to her late costar on Monday, the one-year anniversary of his death. "I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone," Bure, 46, wrote on Instagram. "Videos I couldn't watch...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Lacey Chabert On Candace Cameron Bure’s Statement That Hallmark Is “Completely Different” Due To “Change In Leadership”

Lacey Chabert is one of the stars of Hallmark Channel and has starred in over 35 projects for the network. The Party of Five alum isn’t going anywhere soon either and as she says she “found a real home in Hallmark.” “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert told Vulture in an interview. However, stars like Candace Cameron Bure have fled Hallmark to Great American Family. The former Full House star revealed in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark following “the change of leadership” and...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More

A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
UTAH STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer

Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy