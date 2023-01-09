‘Full House’ Cast Honors Bob Saget on One-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘Missing You Today’

One year ago, Bob Saget died at the age of 65. At the time, tributes poured in, from fellow Hollywood actors and comedians alike to his Full House castmates, who worked alongside him for nearly a decade. On the anniversary of his death , members of that same crew of individuals — including Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , and Dave Coulier – are reflecting on the loss that continues to resonate.

“I just wanted you to know, I’ve thought of you every day for the past year,” Sweetin wrote on Instagram. “It’s just not the same without you with us, and I don’t think it ever will feel like that again. I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there’s so many moments you were supposed to be here for. So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, “What would Bob do in this moment?’ Mostly the answer to that is ‘make a joke about it’… so I do that. A lot. Even when I probably shouldn’t.”

She added: “It’s those moments when I hear you just over my shoulder, laughing the hardest. So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway.”

The actress recalled a recent appearance she made at West Hollywood club The Comedy Store when nerves nearly got the best of her, until she saw a photo of Saget hanging on the wall that eased her anxiety. “I stood there, in front of your picture, and thanked you,” she added. “In my mind, we silently chatted. I was nervous, your picture reminded me I didn’t have to be… that you were there. Always. For all of us. I know each person that loves you has so many of those moments they wish you were here for. So many people are missing you today. So many memories, from so many people, over so many years.”

In their respective Instagram posts, Coulier and Cameron Bure remembered the comfort they found in Saget’s familiarity, both writing about the laughs he often provided them with and his signature hugs.

“I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone. Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much,” Bure wrote. “Last night they made me laugh. They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob *now go hug a friend like Bob would.”

Coulier echoed the statement, recalling his first run-in with Saget as an 18-year-old pushing through standup sets in Detroit. “We became instant brothers,” he remembered. “Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, I’ll think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget.”

Sweetin signed off her post with the same sentiment, saying: “You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget.”

The actress also made note of the lasting support system the Full House cast has built, even as they continue to mourn the loss of a key member.

“What a gift they are, those memories,” Sweetin wrote. “Those bits of anchor that hold us down when sometimes we miss someone so much that it feels we’ll float away. I’m thinking of ALL of my #FHFamily today… so grateful for a lifetime of memories. Beautiful ones, heartbreaking ones, just regular old ‘eating lunch with the people you love’ sorta ones. Each of them perfect.”