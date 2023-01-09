ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86: reports

By Dolan Reynolds, Addy Bink
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxYbn_0k8tLvCD00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct Quinn Redeker’s age. We regret the error.

( WGHP ) — Actor Quinn Redeker died at 86 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline .

He is best known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter told Deadline that Redeker died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People,” according to his IMDb page .

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. Redeker left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Adam Rich of ‘Eight Is Enough’ dies at 54: reports

Redeker was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for 1978’s “The Deer Hunter” and two Daytime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a drama series in 1989 and 1990 for his role as Rex Sterling.

His most recent role was as an uncredited SWAT officer in the NBC TV show “Harry’s Law.”

Redeker was born on May 2, 1936, in Woodstock, Illinois.

Redeker’s death comes just weeks after “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston died at the age of 89.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyla

Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
WANE 15

Pence: Discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as VP ‘incredibly frustrating’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the discovery of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president compared to the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s private residence proved a “double standard.” “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence said on the Hugh Hewitt Show. “But the original sin here was […]
WANE 15

These 6 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Six House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WANE 15

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WANE 15

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were […]
WILMINGTON, DE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Video with a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker changed Jessob Reisbeck's life. Now it's No. 1 on Netflix.

Ten years ago, on what was his first day doing television news, Jessob Reisbeck's life and career were turned upside down by a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker named Kai. More accurately, by an unedited video that Reisbeck, now the evening news anchor at Milwaukee's WDJT-TV (Channel 58), uploaded to YouTube featuring a hatchet-wielding hitchhiker...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE 15

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” […]
CALABASAS, CA
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy