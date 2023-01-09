Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced for striking SLU student with car in 2019
A St. Louis County woman who had been found guilty of running from police and striking a pedestrian with her car appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced.
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
Dellwood man acquitted in 2017 north St. Louis murder
On Thursday, jurors acquitted a Dellwood man of a 2017 murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Fenton man convicted of killing 3 in DWI crash
A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man on Tuesday for killing a family of three in a 2021 drunk driving crash.
St. Louis man convicted in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
A jury has convicted a St. Louis man in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
St. Louis Co. Police launch new call-handling system, seek efficiency
The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a new system for answering non-emergency calls.
One year later, suspect wanted in fatal St. Louis hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS – Police are still looking for a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in St. Louis, nearly one year after the crash. Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in the investigation on a charge of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. A 45-year-old woman, Shawntee Herron, died in the crash, which...
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
Hillsboro High School investigates student threat
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
Police investigate armed robbery at business in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after two armed suspects robbed a business in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. According to the spokesperson for the North County Police Cooperative, officers responded to a robbery at 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road just after 8 p.m. Police claimed the two armed suspects entered the business and robbed it. No injuries were reported.
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case
STAMFORD, Vt. (WTEN) — Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing. As part of a plea deal, Miller agreed to a...
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
Washington police seek witness in shooting
Police in Washington, Missouri are hunting for someone who may have witnessed a murder.
Missouri Department of Conservation opens St. Louis City office
The Missouri Department of Conservation has recently opened a public outreach office in St. Louis City.
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer accused in cross-country killings
ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained messages between accused cross-country killer Austin Edwards and a young girl have revealed disturbing details about the Virginia law enforcement officer’s past. The 28-year-old was named as the lone suspect in a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, Calif. Authorities said that he...
Charter school in north St. Louis to close doors
ST. LOUIS – One charter school in north St. Louis is expected to close doors at the end of the current school year. La Salle Charter School, which serves middle school students in St. Louis’ Carr Square, will close on June 30, 2023. School officials say the school no longer has charter status, thus will close at the end of the year.
