Syracuse cop who fired shotgun in apartment could still be charged, case being reviewed, DA says.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer who fired a shot into another apartment when he dropped a shotgun could still face criminal charges, the District Attorney said. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has previously said the officer would not be charged. On Wednesday, District Attorney William Fitzpatrick...
Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot
ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
Onondaga Co. DA still investigating after Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment
The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is still investigating possible charges against Syracuse Police Officer Ahmad Bradley after he "accidentally" fired his shotgun in his apartment in Clay, blowing a hole in his neighbor's roof. On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff's...
Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Utica man arrested for striking girlfriend with vehicle, backing over her legs
UTICA, N.Y. — A Utica man has been arrested for attempted assault in the second degree after backing over his girlfriend's legs with his vehicle. On Jan. 6, at approximately 9:45 p.m., City of Utica police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Rutger St. regarding a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim who stated that as she was outside of her residence a black vehicle operated by her boyfriend pulled into the driveway.
17-year-old becomes second suspect arrested in Syracuse's first homicide of 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police made a second arrest in the shooting death of Tyus Ogletree. Police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody, charged with 2nd degree murder and other charges. He was lodged at Hillbrook Detention Center. Ogletree was shot in the chest Saturday on Sunset Avenue...
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
43-year-old dies after stabbing at South Side convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man died after a stabbing at a South Side convenience store, police said Thursday. The man, who was not identified by police, was stabbed at the Stop N’ Shop at 927 Onondaga Ave., Syracuse Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police responded around...
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
Syracuse man broke into North Side home, scuffled with man before fatally shooting him, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a man who was charged this week in a North Side murder case broke into the home, scuffled with the victim and shot him. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse, burst through a door into the home Saturday night at 212 Sunset Ave. and there was a scuffle, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument
UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray
Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
