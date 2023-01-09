ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Ithaca man strikes sheriff's patrol car with vehicle, flees on foot

ITHACA, N.Y. — On Thursday morning, a marked Tompkins County Sheriff's Office patrol car, which was en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating, was struck by another vehicle. Ithaca Police responded to the report of the two-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins Sheriff's patrol car struck in Ithaca hit and run

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Tompkins County Sheriff Office patrol car was damaged in a hit and run while responding to an emergency call today. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the driver who struck the sheriff's vehicle abandoned his car and fled the scene. Police say they located the...
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Stabbing at Syracuse grocery store leaves one man dead, investigation ongoing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is dead this morning, following a stabbing in the City of Syracuse early Thursday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers were called to Upstate Hospital for reports of a stabbing just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found the 43-year-old male victim with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Utica man arrested for striking girlfriend with vehicle, backing over her legs

UTICA, N.Y. — A Utica man has been arrested for attempted assault in the second degree after backing over his girlfriend's legs with his vehicle. On Jan. 6, at approximately 9:45 p.m., City of Utica police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Rutger St. regarding a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim who stated that as she was outside of her residence a black vehicle operated by her boyfriend pulled into the driveway.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in homicide on Eagle Street in Utica charged with manslaughter

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the death of a 57-year-old man on Eagle Street. Matthew Johnston, 50, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after his neighbor was assaulted and died from his injuries on Jan. 11. Police have not released...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect

CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
CICERO, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing

Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Divers recover stolen car from canal in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team recovered a car from the Erie Canal near Barnes Avenue in Marcy Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first notified about the car in the water Wednesday afternoon, but there wasn't enough daylight left for divers to work in the water. They returned to the scene Thursday and the car was out by 4 p.m.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg. Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.
UTICA, NY
iheart.com

Chaotic Scene At Oswego High School, Involving Fighting And Pepper Spray

Oswego, N.Y. - A chaotic scene at Oswego High School around noon today. Around noon some students were arguing and the school resource officer tried to calm it down. When one of the students went to attack the another, the officer grab her by the arm and two wound up on the floor. That's when other students attacked the officer striking him.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OSWEGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, January 9th, at around noon, an altercation occurred in the Oswego High School cafeteria. At the request of school staff, a Deputy working in the capacity as a School Resource Officer responded to the incident. In an attempt to quell the situation, it became necessary for the Officer to restrain a combative student. While the Officer and student were on the floor, three additional students interfered by striking the Officer several times and attempting to remove the Officer’s Firearm and Pepper Spray from his duty belt. The Officer was able to retain possession of all equipment, however one of the students activated the Pepper Spray while it remained secured to the Officer’s duty belt.
OSWEGO, NY

