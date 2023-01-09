ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
News 12

Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight

NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Rockland men charged with murder

NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers

A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother

WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
TARRYTOWN, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video

STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy