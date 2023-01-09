Read full article on original website
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
Police: Man in custody for allegedly assaulting Sayreville student
Police say the incident happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School a little after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
UPDATE: Wild Stolen Car Chase Ends In Paterson With Struggle, Gunshot, Prosecutor Confirms
A Paterson police officer’s gun accidentally discharged during the arrest of a repeat offender from Sussex County after he led officers on a wild stolen car chase, authorities said. It took three days for Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes to confirm the incident from Monday night, Jan. 9.
News 12
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
Newark police search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery
Police say the suspect followed a man into a building and struck him with a handgun multiple times before going through his pockets and bag.
News 12
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Rockland men charged with murder
NEW CITY – Two Spring Valley men have been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of another Spring Valley man. Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutiererrez, 40, are charged with stabbing the victim, Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, 52, in the neck, killing him early in the morning of December 29, 2022.
Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Yonkers
A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
Yonkers police: Person of interest in custody in connection to a possible shooting
Police say the incident happened at 155 South Broadway, not far from St. Joseph's emergency room around 1:30 p.m.
Man accused of dumping body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga a no-show for court
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of dumping the body of “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga in the Bronx failed to show up for a court appearance on Wednesday, authorities said. Steven Smith had been granted supervised release after his arrest on Nov. 30, a spokesperson for District Attorney Darcel Clark said. After he […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video
STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
