Concerns arise over Governor DeSantis targeting professors teaching “woke” subjects

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — There is concern from some college faculty members that their names will be sent to the governor for teaching inclusion and diversity.

The governor’s office is collecting the names of those college professors, and students and faculty are concerned about the reasons why.

Governor Ron DeSantis is asking state colleges and universities like FGCU to come up with a list of faculty members teaching classes on inclusion, diversity, and critical race theory.

The school won’t say how many faculty will be on the list, but one professor who tops the list said he’s concerned.

Fabrio Vilchez, an FGCU student, said he could see how the request could make some people uncomfortable.

He and his friend Alethia Lucas question the reason why the governor wants the names in the first place.

“It would be better if he explains why he wants the list in the first place,” Lucas said.

A memo from the governor’s office, which was sent to State University Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, claims the state wants to know how much schools are spending on diversity and inclusion training.

One history student said the request felt like an attack on education.

FGCU Associate Professor of Social Work Dr. Tom Felke is among the faculty whose name will be sent to the governor.

“I teach courses on social policies, social workers search. In those courses, I need to be able to talk about diversity because we don’t do research with everyone the same way,” Dr. Felke explained.

Earlier this summer, a judge blocked the governor’s “Stop Woke Act,” which sought to limit how schools and businesses address race and gender. The state is appealing the ruling.

“There has become this attack on higher education as they promote just one viewpoint, and I don’t see that as being true,” Dr. Felke stated.

FGCU confirmed it’s working on the list. FSW refused to comment.

NBC2 did reach out to the Chancellor of the State University System, Ray Rodrigues, about this list, and he has yet to return a phone call.

Comments / 65

Larry Daryl
3d ago

Florida voters asked for this at the ballot box. No more freedom to raise your child as you wish, no more freedom to teach as you have for decades, no more. You will follow the extremists or you can leave.

Reply(4)
10
Jasper
3d ago

What exactly is "Woke" subject anyway? Why doesn't Desantis publish his list if the "Woke," subjects he feels are being taught?

Reply(3)
6
Doggie Mccoon
3d ago

gov Ron didn't had a lot of things when he was younger example his mommy never took him on park's and ride's so he's going after Disney mommy never gave him a good education so he's going after school boards and education he probably has PTSD

Reply(1)
3
 

