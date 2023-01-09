Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue’s Men’s Club Basketball Team Has New Uniforms And They’re Gorgeous
Editors Note: We’re working on expanding our coverage to feature a weekly non-revenue or club sport. These won’t be comprehensive breakdowns, just a shout out to things outside of football, basketball going on around campus, and some links. As Purdue’s men’s club basketball team begins their season, the...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Nebraska Preview
#3 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big 10) Vs Nebraska (9-8, 2-4 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. Center 13 Derrick Walker Sr 6'9" 245 Kansas City, MO. Forward 4 Juwan Gary Jr 6'6" 215 Columbia, SC Alabama. Wing 0 C.J. Wilcher So 6'5" 208 Plainfiled, NJ...
hammerandrails.com
What Can We Expect From the Latest Purdue Football Recruiting Class?
The podcast is back with you once again and this one has two distinct parts. First, Drew and I talk about the recently signed Purdue football class and what we can expect from them. That also means we talk about new QB Hudson Card and the return of Brady Allen to the Boilermakers after his brief dalliance with the transfer portal. We talk what to expect immediately and long term with this class.
hammerandrails.com
Nuances of Kenpom Ratings
I was looking at our Kenpom ratings today and am surprised that our AdjD rating is not higher. If I look at our performance throughout the year, we are averaging giving up 61.4 ppg. Given the overall strength of our schedule, that seems pretty good. So I wanted to find a comparison point and took a look at UCLAs performance. UCLA has a similar strength of schedule (43 as compared to Purdue's 32). The also have comparable strength of opponents offense (28 as opposed to Purdue's 23). So, in theory, if they have similar game performance, they should have similar scores (aside from tempo which clearly favors UCLA at 222 compared to Purdue's 319).
hammerandrails.com
Zach Edey article in NYT
Today, January 12, 2023, the New York Times has an article about the dominance of Zach Edey in college basketball. Some stuff about his accomplishments, but even more about how opposing teams try to prepare to play Purdue with him at the post. Purdue fans know that Edey has improved...
hammerandrails.com
Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. #17 Michigan
The #17 Michigan Wolverines travel to West Lafayette today to take on Purdue in Mackey Arena. Despite Caitlyn Harper having a season high 20 points, the Boilers fell to Penn State 70-60 on Saturday. They are now 2-3 in conference play and 11-4 overall. The Boilers have not beat a...
