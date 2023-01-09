I was looking at our Kenpom ratings today and am surprised that our AdjD rating is not higher. If I look at our performance throughout the year, we are averaging giving up 61.4 ppg. Given the overall strength of our schedule, that seems pretty good. So I wanted to find a comparison point and took a look at UCLAs performance. UCLA has a similar strength of schedule (43 as compared to Purdue's 32). The also have comparable strength of opponents offense (28 as opposed to Purdue's 23). So, in theory, if they have similar game performance, they should have similar scores (aside from tempo which clearly favors UCLA at 222 compared to Purdue's 319).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO