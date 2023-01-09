ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Person of interest wanted in New Year’s Eve nightclub shooting

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XB8V2_0k8tLOVa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest after multiple people were shot at a nightclub on New Year’s Day.

Officers found one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Life Lounge on Mt. Moriah Road around 2:20 a.m.

Police say during the investigation, several more people arrived at numerous hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds that occurred during the same incident.

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MPD released photos of a person of interest Monday afternoon.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Officers say six suspects took the victim’s vehicle. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS secretary found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), a mother, and loved ones are grieving the loss of Larry Thorn, who was a secretary at A Maceo Walker Middle School. According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:54 a.m. officer's arrived at a church in South Memphis located in the 1400 Block of Gold Ave.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Glock-style airsoft pistol seized at Hernando High School

HERNANDO, Miss. — A high school student in Hernando was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school on Wednesday. Police said the weapon, a replica Glock-style airsoft pistol, was confiscated at Hernando High School. There were no reports of it being used on campus. The school said the weapon, which resembled a real gun, […]
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Walmart shoplifter threatens security with gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help identifying a man who took items from a Walmart without paying for them and threatened a loss prevention officer with a gun. Memphis Police said Monday night, the man and his mother were approached by the loss prevention officer at the Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy