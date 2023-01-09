Person of interest wanted in New Year’s Eve nightclub shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest after multiple people were shot at a nightclub on New Year’s Day.
Officers found one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Life Lounge on Mt. Moriah Road around 2:20 a.m.
Police say during the investigation, several more people arrived at numerous hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds that occurred during the same incident.Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MPD released photos of a person of interest Monday afternoon.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
