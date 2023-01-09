Person of interest wanted in New Year’s Eve nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest after multiple people were shot at a nightclub on New Year’s Day.

Officers found one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Life Lounge on Mt. Moriah Road around 2:20 a.m.

Police say during the investigation, several more people arrived at numerous hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds that occurred during the same incident.

MPD released photos of a person of interest Monday afternoon.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

