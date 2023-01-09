ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More federal funding announced to improve healthcare across New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state is continuing to build back from the pandemic and local healthcare has had to contend with outbreaks of the flu and RSV this year. Federal funding of over $120 million will go towards providing new resources to support medical staff, maternal mental health programs as well as pandemic preparedness with a new COVID variant on the rise.
Hochul lays out plan to improve mental health care across NYS

In her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her billion-dollar plan to bolster mental health care. "Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers have sought mental health care or know someone who has," Hochul said. "Too many of them can't get it. The barriers are seemingly endless. No appointments available close to home. Insurance won't cover care. Long waits for psychiatric beds in hospitals."
How to heat your home safely this winter

SYRACUSE, NY — Winter in New York State has already been cold and bitter, with many regions already experiencing record chills and snowfall. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) reminds New Yorkers to follow some essential safety tips when heating their homes this winter. Fire...
Proposed bail reform laws split upon party lines in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a third round of changes to the state's bail reform laws, and reaction is falling on party lines in Central New York, with Republicans arguing the proposal won't go far enough, and Democrats seeking more information before backing the Governor. In...
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY

Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions during the middle of the week resembled late spring on the ski slopes, but that is about to change. With the help of Mother Nature, the number of trails and snow base depths will grow.
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Should minimum wage increases be tied to inflation?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is a push by New Yorkers to help families hurt the most by soaring inflation, but some are questioning if it is the right move. Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to pay workers making minimum wage more as costs continue to rise. She is pitching a plan to lawmakers to tie the minimum wage to inflation.
CNY reacts to one Bed, Bath & Beyond store left in the area

Ithaca, N.Y. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of stores nationwide as the Home Goods chain faces uncertainity about its future. The Bed, Bath & Beyond in South Meadow Square in Ithaca will soon be closing down. The company announced 62 locations in 30 states to the...
Micron deal mentioned by Gov. Hochul in Tuesday's address, but not much else about CNY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Central New York was mentioned only twice briefly in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Tuesday. When discussing the state’s investments in our infrastructure, Hochul said, “We landed the largest investments in state history, including $20 billion from IBM and $100 billion from Micron, creating 50,000 new jobs.”
Wet then white, find out how much rain and snow you will get and when here.

Central New York has yet another one of these rain to snow systems with mostly a light accumulating snow event for most of the immediate CNY area. As expected, rain developed from southwest to northeast during Thursday afternoon. That has led to a soggy ride home from work Thursday evening.

