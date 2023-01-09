Read full article on original website
NYS investment into mental health care excites CNY lawmakers: 'The need is only growing'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor, Kathy Hochul gave her state of the state address detailing some of the important issues she plans to invest in for her term as governor. She addressed issues such as crime, inflation, clean energy, bail reform, and mental health. NY-50th District Senator John...
More federal funding announced to improve healthcare across New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state is continuing to build back from the pandemic and local healthcare has had to contend with outbreaks of the flu and RSV this year. Federal funding of over $120 million will go towards providing new resources to support medical staff, maternal mental health programs as well as pandemic preparedness with a new COVID variant on the rise.
Hochul lays out plan to improve mental health care across NYS
In her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her billion-dollar plan to bolster mental health care. "Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers have sought mental health care or know someone who has," Hochul said. "Too many of them can't get it. The barriers are seemingly endless. No appointments available close to home. Insurance won't cover care. Long waits for psychiatric beds in hospitals."
How to heat your home safely this winter
SYRACUSE, NY — Winter in New York State has already been cold and bitter, with many regions already experiencing record chills and snowfall. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) reminds New Yorkers to follow some essential safety tips when heating their homes this winter. Fire...
Proposed bail reform laws split upon party lines in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a third round of changes to the state's bail reform laws, and reaction is falling on party lines in Central New York, with Republicans arguing the proposal won't go far enough, and Democrats seeking more information before backing the Governor. In...
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions during the middle of the week resembled late spring on the ski slopes, but that is about to change. With the help of Mother Nature, the number of trails and snow base depths will grow.
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Salina's new trash program cleans the streets but the new system is costing residents
SALINA, N.Y. — As the City of Syracuse debates a new trash pilot program to change collection day, the Town of Salina has its own new trash service that will be different from the potential program coming to Syracuse. The Town of Salina’s contract with Superior Waste Removal ended...
Should minimum wage increases be tied to inflation?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — There is a push by New Yorkers to help families hurt the most by soaring inflation, but some are questioning if it is the right move. Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to pay workers making minimum wage more as costs continue to rise. She is pitching a plan to lawmakers to tie the minimum wage to inflation.
CNY reacts to one Bed, Bath & Beyond store left in the area
Ithaca, N.Y. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of stores nationwide as the Home Goods chain faces uncertainity about its future. The Bed, Bath & Beyond in South Meadow Square in Ithaca will soon be closing down. The company announced 62 locations in 30 states to the...
Micron deal mentioned by Gov. Hochul in Tuesday's address, but not much else about CNY
ALBANY, N.Y. — Central New York was mentioned only twice briefly in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Tuesday. When discussing the state’s investments in our infrastructure, Hochul said, “We landed the largest investments in state history, including $20 billion from IBM and $100 billion from Micron, creating 50,000 new jobs.”
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
OCC to host first ever Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament in NYS public school history
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first ever Girls' Wrestling Individual Tournament in New York’s public-school history will be held on Jan. 27 at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) will bring together 208 female student-athletes from member schools around...
Wet then white, find out how much rain and snow you will get and when here.
Central New York has yet another one of these rain to snow systems with mostly a light accumulating snow event for most of the immediate CNY area. As expected, rain developed from southwest to northeast during Thursday afternoon. That has led to a soggy ride home from work Thursday evening.
Bird excursion scheduled to see bald eagles, other wildlife near Onondaga Lake this month
Onondaga County, NY — Due to the overwhelming interest in Onondaga Lake’s bald eagles and waterfowl, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps has scheduled a second birding excursion for the month of January. You can join Corps leaders on Saturday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for...
Christian Brothers Academy raffles off choice of 2023 Corvette Stingray or $40,000 cash
DEWITT, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy is holding its 32nd Annual Corvette Raffle this Friday, Jan. 13 in front of the entire student body at 2:15 p.m. in the John Lynch Gymnasium. CBA is raffling off a 2023 Corvette Stingray. The first prize winner can choose the car or...
