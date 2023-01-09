In her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her billion-dollar plan to bolster mental health care. "Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers have sought mental health care or know someone who has," Hochul said. "Too many of them can't get it. The barriers are seemingly endless. No appointments available close to home. Insurance won't cover care. Long waits for psychiatric beds in hospitals."

2 DAYS AGO