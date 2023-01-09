Read full article on original website
Related
Dozen eggs costing more than a gallon of gas
Colorado Egg Producers represents six farms typically responsible for laying a billion eggs a year in the state.
cpr.org
The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet
It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
KRDO
Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Colorado could easily be called the land of the footloose and fancy-free, but should it be when it comes to driving in your bare feet? How safe is driving without shoes, and is it legal to drive a vehicle that way in Centennial State?. Is footwear just an urban legend...
orangeandbluepress.com
$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023
Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
southarkansassun.com
Colorado To Receive Up To $1,500 Tax Refunds Under TABOR
Colorado will be receiving up to $1,500 in tax refunds under Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Originally, the refunds were $400 per taxpayer, but because of Colorado’s developing economy, the tax refunds have increased. Due to the amendment to Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the government of Colorado...
Pricier by the dozen: Multitude of factors drive egg price increase
BRIGHTON, Colo. — By now you’ve likely noticed it - eggs cost a heck of a lot more than they did last year. Many have speculated the state’s new law requiring egg-producers to phase in all cage-free environments for hens by 2025 is spiking the cost. That’s not entirely the truth.
Summit Daily News
Billion-dollar climate disasters rise with drought in Colorado, the American West
Record drought in the American West contributes to a growing number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the country, and the quickening pace of large-scale events makes recovery slower and pricier, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Drought covered 63% of the contiguous...
As egg prices increase, local breakfast spot feels the financial strain
Empty egg shelves are becoming a common sight at Colorado grocery stores. There are plenty of factors behind the price hike, from the avian flu to inflation and overall demand.
Summit Daily News
As egg prices soar, Summit County restaurants shell out more money to meet their orders
Restaurant owners in Summit County are contending with the soaring cost of eggs in Colorado, forcing some to raise their prices and adding pressure to an industry still reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 and inflation. “It’s been getting harder and harder to fill our orders,” said Tyler Michaux, a...
Summit Daily News
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
publicnewsservice.org
Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households
Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
cpr.org
Sparse shelves and high prices: Colorado’s egg shortage is likely driven by avian flu
In early December, consumers across the state began noticing empty shelves where eggs are normally stocked. It didn’t matter where they were — Target, Safeway, King Soopers, you name it — the eggs were not there. “We're breakfast people, so we do fried eggs, bagels and stuff...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet
Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
mountainjackpot.com
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
