Colorado State

cpr.org

The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet

It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
orangeandbluepress.com

$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023

Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Colorado To Receive Up To $1,500 Tax Refunds Under TABOR

Colorado will be receiving up to $1,500 in tax refunds under Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Originally, the refunds were $400 per taxpayer, but because of Colorado’s developing economy, the tax refunds have increased. Due to the amendment to Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the government of Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Rising Utility Bills Unsustainable for Many Colorado Households

Experts are warning Colorado households utility bills currently making their way to mailboxes are likely to be even higher than the supersized bills people received for November's energy use. Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said as energy prices have remained stubbornly high, December brought an arctic...
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thousands in Colorado seek funding to receive broadband internet

Thousands of rural Coloradans could be one step closer to gaining access to high-speed internet thanks to federal funding for broadband expansion throughout the country. Colorado could potentially receive upward of $800 million in federal aid for broadband installation thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Development program, better known as BEAD.BEAD, which is distributing more than $42 billion in funding, will help rural Americans gain access to broadband internet. By expanding access to these online services, rural Coloradans will be more easily able to have access to the same quality internet that their urban counterparts already have.Coloradans like Michael...
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
COLORADO STATE

