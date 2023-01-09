ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux police investigate overnight homicide on Narrow Street

By Kylee Bond
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. ( WGNO ) — Detectives began investigating a shooting that turned fatal in Lafourche Parish overnight, leaving one person dead.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reports officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Narrow Street just before midnight late Sunday (Jan. 9) evening.

Details regarding how the shooting happened were unavailable, however, we’re told a male victim was shot at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed in the early reports of the homicide.

The case remains under investigation by TPD with updates to come as more information becomes available. The chief is asking anyone with any additional information that can help officers to contact Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 800-743-7433 or by clicking here . Tips could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

