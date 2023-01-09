ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oVhz_0k8tKqX700

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars for an AFC Wild Card Game at TIAA Bank Field.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 -120

O 47

-113

Jacksonville Jaguars +1.5 +100

U 47

-107

The Chargers are coming off a 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Despite having the fifth seed secured entering the game, Brandon Staley elected to play most starters for three quarters. Russell Wilson had one of his better performances of the year, throwing three touchdowns. Los Angeles also struggled to stop the run, as Denver had over 200 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars defeated the Titans to lock up the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence and the offense flashed here and there, but the game-winning touchdown on a strick-sack came from the defense, which turned it up a notch in the second half.

The last time the Chargers and Jaguars met was in Week 3 of the regular season. Jacksonville won, 38-10.

Saturday’s contest will begin at 5:15 pm PT and be televised on NBC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary. The Cowboys have...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. 49ers: 3 encouraging offensive stats going into Wild Card round

The Seahawks are 9.5 point underdogs for tomorrow’s Wild Card game against the 49ers. A lot goes into those odds, but the main reason they’re such heavy underdogs is the lopsided matchup between Seattle’s respectable-enough offense and San Francisco’s supervillain-level defense. The Niners finished the regular season having allowed the league’s fewest yards per game (300.6), fewest points per game (16.3) and ranked first in defensive DVOA (-14.1%).
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy