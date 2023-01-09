NFL betting: Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars for an AFC Wild Card Game at TIAA Bank Field.

Here are the betting odds for the matchup, per Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 -120

O 47

-113

Jacksonville Jaguars +1.5 +100

U 47

-107

The Chargers are coming off a 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

Despite having the fifth seed secured entering the game, Brandon Staley elected to play most starters for three quarters. Russell Wilson had one of his better performances of the year, throwing three touchdowns. Los Angeles also struggled to stop the run, as Denver had over 200 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars defeated the Titans to lock up the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence and the offense flashed here and there, but the game-winning touchdown on a strick-sack came from the defense, which turned it up a notch in the second half.

The last time the Chargers and Jaguars met was in Week 3 of the regular season. Jacksonville won, 38-10.

Saturday’s contest will begin at 5:15 pm PT and be televised on NBC.