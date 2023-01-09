Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Skyview 21 | Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skyview 21 took to the sky to show the devastation after a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As you can see, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages. The State Police Fire Marshal...
Inflationary pressures on farms felt at the Farm Show food court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The sights, sounds and smells of the Farm Show are back. It’s a welcomed tradition for Pennsylvanians across generations. “People are back,” said PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith. “It’s great to see the crowds again,” PennAg Industries Association Executive Vice...
Thermostat is the number one place consumers waste energy, experts say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – If you’re looking to save some money, experts say your energy bill is a good place to start. You can keep the expenses down by cutting back on your energy usage. Weather stripping your doors and windows is one way to cut down on...
Elected officials gather at Farm Show to talk about Ag
Harrisburg, PA — Elected officials from across the Commonwealth converged on the Farm Show today to take in the sights and sounds and talk about ag. “We rediscovered our food system in the last three years,” said Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hundreds flooded into the...
"Dauphin County research shows 1 in 52 people will experience a violent crime"
Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday $100 million in grant money towards 127 projects across the state to reduce gun and group violence. Over a million dollars of that money was awarded to three Dauphin County projects. According to Harrisburg Area Learning Academy’s Executive Director, Dr. Dawn Crosson said more...
2023 PA Farm Show provides millions in revenue for Central PA economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With the Farm Show in full swing, foot traffic and sales are providing a boost for businesses across the Commonwealth. PA Department of Agriculture officials say parking revenue on the first day of the 2023 Farm Show exceeded revenue for all eight days of 2022.
Urban agriculture grants aim to expand access to food across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – 75% of Pennsylvania is rural but 80% of the state’s residents live in cities with limited access to farm food. It’s for that reason Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined legislators Tuesday to announce this year’s recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants.
Civil War Dancing with Jasmine Brooks plus so much more at the 2023 PA Farm Show
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's day four of the 2023 PA Farm Show and whether you're young or just young at heart, the event offers up a little something for everyone. So, CBS 21 News' Jasmine Brooks hit the aisles of the Farm Show Complex to give us a look at some of the unique events taking place at this year's Farm Show.
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
Officials ask for Pennsylvanians help to close digital divide in broadband access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The deadline to check the FCC’s broadband access map is Friday and the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is encouraging residents to play a part in closing the digital divide. The map will help determine the allocation of funding Pennsylvania will receive to establish services...
Road closed in Columbia Borough due to pipe replacements
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for the Columbia Borough Police Department have revealed that the 300 Block southbound lane of Locust St. will be closed Wednesday. Police say no cars will be able to travel southbound, however the northbound lane will remain open for the day. The closure...
Traffic Alert | Rolling Stop planned for I-83SB in Swatara Township, Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT says a single rolling stop is planned for Interstate 83SB on the morning of Sunday, January 15, so the southbound I-83 bridge spanning Eisenhower Boulevard in Swatara Township can be inspected. Lane restrictions will be in place on Eisenhower Boulevard for this work,...
Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
LifePath opens 4th store to continue helping homeless and needy
Red Lion, York County — Throwing the doors open on a new store to help to do some good in the community. LifePath cut the ribbon on its fourth retail thrift store this morning in Red Lion. “Any of the support services that a person that is homeless or...
Big Brothers Big Sisters expands partnership with Harrisburg School District
In 2022 alone, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capitol Region made over 500 pairings, matching youth with a mentor. However, there are still over 100 kids still on left on the waitlist. In order to combat that need, Big Brothers Big Sisters is now expanding their partnership with Harrisburg...
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle accident in Dauphin County, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State Police in Lykens say a 17-year-old was killed in a multi-car crash in Dauphin County on Thursday morning. According to police, it happened just after 7:30 AM at State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Authorities say a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado,...
