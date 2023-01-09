ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Inflationary pressures on farms felt at the Farm Show food court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The sights, sounds and smells of the Farm Show are back. It’s a welcomed tradition for Pennsylvanians across generations. “People are back,” said PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith. “It’s great to see the crowds again,” PennAg Industries Association Executive Vice...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Elected officials gather at Farm Show to talk about Ag

Harrisburg, PA — Elected officials from across the Commonwealth converged on the Farm Show today to take in the sights and sounds and talk about ag. “We rediscovered our food system in the last three years,” said Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hundreds flooded into the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Road closed in Columbia Borough due to pipe replacements

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for the Columbia Borough Police Department have revealed that the 300 Block southbound lane of Locust St. will be closed Wednesday. Police say no cars will be able to travel southbound, however the northbound lane will remain open for the day. The closure...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Smokey the Bear stolen by thieves in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Smokey the Bear has been stolen according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (CCCS). America's favorite fire safety official was taken from the entrance of Colonel Denning State Park in Lower Mifflin Township according to CCCS officials. Smokey and a fire danger sign were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy