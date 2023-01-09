ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainsville, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County

Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck

A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident

Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Updated: 13 hours ago. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy