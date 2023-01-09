Read full article on original website
10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times. The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of...
Limestone Correctional Officer charged with harassment after alleged kiss on the cheek
58-year-old Troy Jefferson Hughes is said to have turned himself into the Limestone County Sheriff's Office earlier this week after being accused of an unwanted advance while on the job.
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
Security guard charged with drug trafficking at Grissom basketball game
A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 11, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 7• harassment; person Jan. 8• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; criminal trespass-2nd degree; person; Leibacher Ln. SE Jan. 9• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 6th Ave. SE; miscellaneous; $73 Jan. 10• criminal mischief-3rd degree; Cullman Park & Rec.; McNabb Rd. SW; damaged property; $360 Arrests Jan. 10 Hammon, Jeffrey S.; 39• receiving stolen property-4th degree Buck, Brent R.; 46• harassment Carter, Valencia E.; 25• false information to law enforcement James, Aija M.; 25• false information to law enforcement Moore, Jessup S.; 28• DUI Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck
A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Man killed in Limestone County logging job incident
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed a man has died after an incident on a logging job in Limestone County. The incident happened on Reunion Road on Wednesday. Sheriff McLaughlin said The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. This story will be...
Huntsville investigators searching for 2 suspects following Memorial Pkwy bank robbery
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night. The robbery happened at a Regions Bank location on South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD...
Contract school security worker allegedly sold fentanyl at Huntsville basketball game, arrested on gun charges
A man working contract security at Huntsville’s Grissom High School has been arrested on drug and gun charges. Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White said the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) has charged Justin Omari Mitchell, 25, with drug trafficking, drug sale near a school and possession of a deadly weapon.
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Anniston Police Announce Fatal Traffic Accident
Anniston, AL – Anniston Police Lt. Caballero released news that on January 10th, the Anniston Police Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of General Gerald Watson and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles, an 88 year old white female, was deceased. The other driver, a 23 year old white male, was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center for treatment. At the time of this press release, he was reported to be in stable condition. The Calhoun County Coroner’s Offie is currently working to notify family of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation and no other inflation will be released at this time.
Jackson County electric co-op GM sentenced to federal prison for alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a bribery charge last year.
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
