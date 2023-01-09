ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Prairie, KS

Boil water advisory issued for City of Pretty Prairie

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Pretty Prairie public water supply system Monday.

The KDHE states customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a water main break causing low water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain the required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination.

Only the KDHE can issue a rescinding order following testing by a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, the KDHE says to please contact the water system at 620-459-6392 or the KDHE at 785-296-5514 . For consumer information, the KDHE says to please visit their PWS Consumer Information webpage .

