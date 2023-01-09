Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO