Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Multiple Vehicles Broken-Into Overnight in Montgomery Village

Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.
Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire

North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfax County vehicle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County. The single vehicle crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. Crash reconstruction detectives responded to the scene. Lee...
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning

An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD

