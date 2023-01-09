Read full article on original website
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
Fairfax Co. house fire deemed arson, police search for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help with finding a man they claim is responsible for a house fire in Reston Thursday morning. According to tweets from the Fairfax Fire Department (FFD), crews were called to a house in the 11000 block of Shadbush Court around 4:15 a.m. When units arrived they found a family home on fire.
2 children injured after Metrobus altercation; Police search for shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a suspect and are searching for others in connection with a triple shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old hurt in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of 14th Street, near Fort Stevens Drive.
Two teens killed, one hospitalized after car drives off Fairfax Station road
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) Two people died and one person was critically injured when a Lexus ran off Lee Chapel Road near Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax Station last night, police say. (Correction: This article originally described the crash as being in Burke, but it occurred on the Fairfax Station...
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Multiple Vehicles Broken-Into Overnight in Montgomery Village
Multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the Cider Mill apartment complex in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Cir. in Montgomery Village. According to Montgomery County Police, “We responded to multiple calls of theft from auto. An adult male victim reported that between 01/10/223 6 p.m. and 1/11/23 5:30 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window of his Honda Accord and stole an airbag.” Information regarding the other vehicles that were broken into is not available at this time. We will post an update when additional information is released.
Traffic: 355 in Rockville Closed Due to Vehicle Fire
North and southbound Route 355 are closed between Halpine Road and Congressional Plaza in Rockville as the result of fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services reports...
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
Prince George's County apartment complex residents report series of car break-ins
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Over a dozen cars in the Barclay Square apartment complex in Prince George’s County were broken into overnight Wednesday, and police are now investigating who was behind it. At this point, police don’t have an exact number of cars broken into, but neighbors of the complex,...
Teens arrested for stealing cars after police chase in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - Police in Charles County are searching for the drivers of two stolen vehicles. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police tried to pull over a vehicle reported as stolen in a rural section of the county near Port Tobacco Marina. As the officer began to try and pull...
13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.
Patrol officers in Charles County recover three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
2 children, 1 adult shot during altercation that started on Metrobus in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Fort Stevens...
2 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfax County vehicle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County. The single vehicle crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. Crash reconstruction detectives responded to the scene. Lee...
School Bus Cleared After Bomb Threat In VA Deemed Not Credible, Police Say
A school bus at Forest Park High School had to be cleared on Thursday afternoon after officials received a threat reportedly targeting the vehicle, according to police.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Prince William County Police Department announced it was called to investigate an al…
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
Overturned Vehicle on 270 Spur Blocks Several Lanes Wednesday Morning
An overturned vehicle has blocked several lanes of the I270 Spur on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 9:30am in the area of Fernwood Rd, prior to Democracy Blvd. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police. PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.
