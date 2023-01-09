Read full article on original website
Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry. Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through 12th grade teacher shortages worsen across the...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
Crow Creek chairman urges more state-tribal unity
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe focused on children and future generations Thursday, and asked that Native Americans be more widely acknowledged as the region’s original people, as he delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to a joint assembly of the South Dakota Legislature.
3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions
To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
City: SF grows to 208,884; many live in apartments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The estimated population of Sioux Falls is nearly 210,000. The city said Thursday that an estimated 6,284 residents were added in 2022 for a new estimated population of 208,884. The growth is lower than the 2021 record of 6,750. The city continues to grow...
Snow helps the Missouri River basin, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The map of the Missouri River Basin shows a good snowpack over South Dakota, officials from the National Weather Service and the basin federal office said. “The last 30 days has been helpful,” said Doug Kluck, the Central Region Climate Services Director for the...
Is South Dakota The Fastest Driving State In The Country?
Let's get this out of the way first: The older I get, the slower I drive. Yes, that's me ahead of you on Western Avenue plugging along. The speed limit is 30, I'm doing exactly 30...and it's driving you nuts. But believe me, it's better that I've slowed down and...
Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public
The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
