Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry. Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crow Creek chairman urges more state-tribal unity

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe focused on children and future generations Thursday, and asked that Native Americans be more widely acknowledged as the region’s original people, as he delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to a joint assembly of the South Dakota Legislature.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 36 years, KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson is turning his KELO camera on and off for the last time Friday. Over the years Mike has held many roles, from photographer to producer and reporter. We’re looking back at one of his many stories to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
tsln.com

South Dakota Boasts Three INFR Champions

To finally win the Indian National Finals Rodeo was to achieve a lifelong goal for Steven DeWolfe. The Bareback Riding gold buckle has eluded him for several years, but during the INFR at the South Point in Las Vegas Oct. 17-23, he drew four good bucking horses to help him earn the highest average score.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gowatertown.net

Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

$200 million for South Dakota housing clears hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate panel gave its endorsement Thursday to $200 million of loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee endorsed it 8-1. The legislation now heads to the full Senate for consideration. The Legislature approved a somewhat similar...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

When to go to a free-standing emergency department — or somewhere else

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health. Avera’s emergency services are reflecting the city of Sioux Falls — they’re expanding. Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Dawley Farm, Avera’s newest facility that includes a 24/7 free-standing emergency department, opened earlier this month, making it the fourth site for emergency care in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

City: SF grows to 208,884; many live in apartments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The estimated population of Sioux Falls is nearly 210,000. The city said Thursday that an estimated 6,284 residents were added in 2022 for a new estimated population of 208,884. The growth is lower than the 2021 record of 6,750. The city continues to grow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow helps the Missouri River basin, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The map of the Missouri River Basin shows a good snowpack over South Dakota, officials from the National Weather Service and the basin federal office said. “The last 30 days has been helpful,” said Doug Kluck, the Central Region Climate Services Director for the...
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public

The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

