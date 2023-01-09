ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

chattanoogapulse.com

Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement

Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
JASPER, TN
mymix1041.com

Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false

From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WGAU

North Ga county mourns death of fire chief

A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and was a leader and...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

A Podcasting Project Born In Dalton Aims Nationwide

A few years ago in Northwest Georgia, Amanda Triplett - a teacher at Dalton Junior High - started a podcasting program for her students. As the program became popular, it spread to other schools in Dalton and Whitfield County to become “Speak Up Whitfield,” gaining national attention. Now,...
DALTON, GA
Grundy County Herald

No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman

Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
TRACY CITY, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pedestrian Remains Critical

Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Polk Today

Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot

Rome family gets help getting gait trainer for toddler thanks to Cedartown Home Depot, Cooper Medical Supply donations A special moment happened for a family from Rome here in Cedartown over the weekend, and a toddler is getting some help in learning to walk thanks to a donation that was completely unexpected. This past weekend […] The post Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for January 11

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000436 – 4200 BLK Ringgold Rd -Disorder – Officers responded to a report of approximately 30 middle-school-age juveniles causing a disorder. When police arrived approximately eight juveniles remained and they were made to leave the store. 23-000418...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

