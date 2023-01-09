Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Residents share concerns over growing mailbox theft across Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We spoke with residents from East Ridge, Soddy-Daisy, and Apison who all share one thing in common: their mail has been stolen. It's a growing concern that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about. “I know it was in the mailbox, because...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
mymix1041.com
Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
WTVCFOX
Affidavit: Chattanooga woman points pepper ball gun at husband over divorce dispute
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman is facing charges after pointing a pepper ball gun at her husband during a dispute over signing divorce papers, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says the incident happened at a parking lot next to the old jail at 600 Walnut Street:. When officers...
WGAU
North Ga county mourns death of fire chief
A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and was a leader and...
WTVC
'Heart of pure gold:' Daughters mourn loss of mother to fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. Her daughter identifies the woman who died in the fire as Angela Rollins. Her daughter, Kelsey Shipley, says she was a caring and devoted mother. Kelsey Shipley tells us in a Facebook message that a man was also burned in the fire, and...
wutc.org
A Podcasting Project Born In Dalton Aims Nationwide
A few years ago in Northwest Georgia, Amanda Triplett - a teacher at Dalton Junior High - started a podcasting program for her students. As the program became popular, it spread to other schools in Dalton and Whitfield County to become “Speak Up Whitfield,” gaining national attention. Now,...
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
WTVCFOX
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot
Rome family gets help getting gait trainer for toddler thanks to Cedartown Home Depot, Cooper Medical Supply donations A special moment happened for a family from Rome here in Cedartown over the weekend, and a toddler is getting some help in learning to walk thanks to a donation that was completely unexpected. This past weekend […] The post Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot appeared first on Polk Today.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 11
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000436 – 4200 BLK Ringgold Rd -Disorder – Officers responded to a report of approximately 30 middle-school-age juveniles causing a disorder. When police arrived approximately eight juveniles remained and they were made to leave the store. 23-000418...
chattanoogacw.com
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
WTVC
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
Comments / 0