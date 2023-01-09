Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Some TN Senate leadership signals support for medical cannabis reform
Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said he's willing to open the discussion on medical cannabis this year.
George Santos now claims he’s ‘lived an honest life’ as calls to quit grow
Disgraced Long Island Rep. George Santos isn’t just refusing to resign, he’s vowing to run again — brazenly claiming to have “lived an honest life” despite being caught out in a series of lies. The under-fire rookie lawmaker made the confusing claim Thursday in a podcast chat with fellow scandal-scarred Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), in which Santos addressed mushrooming calls for his resignation. “I’ve worked my entire life — I’ve lived an honest life,” Santos, 34, told Gaetz, who downplayed the way his fellow Republican “embellished his resume” by describing it as something most lawmakers do. “I’ve never been accused of any bad...
Advocates decry conservative measures as Legislature convenes
Dozens of progressive advocates rallied near the Capitol Tuesday before the 113th General Assembly convened, calling for everything from an end to the state’s abortion law to expansion of Medicaid. Pastor Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church urged the Legislature to pass a “moral agenda,” one that serves people on the “fringes” of society. “A […] The post Advocates decry conservative measures as Legislature convenes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Christian Advocacy Group Endorses "People's Agenda" for Tennessee
Southern Christian Coalition backs agenda advanced by Tennessee People's Party. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to session this week, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition announced their support for the "People's Agenda" advanced by a newly formed political group known as the Tennessee People's Party.
Advocacy Group Calls for "Common Sense" Gun Legislation
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on gun control. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today issued a call for the Tennessee General Assembly to take action to curb gun violence.
