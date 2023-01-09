ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

AMERICA FIRST
3d ago

What is Justice? You talk about it.....are we going to kept them in or just release them ....DEMOCRAT'S have been doing for awhile...it's not working......

Reply(1)
3
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers

So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Gov. Mills to release two-year budget proposal this week

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year budget proposal Wednesday, a spending plan that she says will continue initiatives she began during her first term. Mills told Maine Public's call-in program Maine Calling that her budget plan will not contain major new items. Instead, she says the proposal...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wabi.tv

Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54-thousand checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
MAINE STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available to Maine residents

Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
police1.com

Maine State Trooper

++**ATTENTION CERTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS**++. Due to strong interest, The Maine State Police is once again seeking certified law enforcement officers to join our team for our NEW non-residential certified officer training academy. The program is open to all in state and out of state certified officers and will run from July 10 – September 22, 2023.
MAINE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters

New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary.  House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
foxbangor.com

Treasurer’s office mailing out checks

AUGUSTA- A lot of Mainers will be getting an unanticipated bonus in the mail. The Treasurer’s Office is sending out checks to 54,000 people that total roughly 4 million dollars. The money comes from unclaimed property which consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids

(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
MAINE STATE
Boston

Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit

Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
NEWRY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy