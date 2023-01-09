Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine legislators propose emergency funding to boost pay for attorneys doing public defense work
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of private attorneys in Maine who are willing to represent criminal defendants who can't afford an attorney is at a new low, and now a bipartisan pair legislators have a plan to fix that. "Public defense is key to our overall justice system," Republican...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine lawmakers want to fight disinformation pushed by faith-based pregnancy centers
So-called crisis pregnancy centers, the faith-based institutions that push misleading information to people seeking an abortion, will be facing scrutiny this legislative session. Reproductive rights advocates characterize these centers, also known as CPCs, as fake clinics promoting an anti-abortion agenda through staff who pose as medical professionals. Rep. Grayson Lookner...
mainepublic.org
Gov. Mills to release two-year budget proposal this week
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year budget proposal Wednesday, a spending plan that she says will continue initiatives she began during her first term. Mills told Maine Public's call-in program Maine Calling that her budget plan will not contain major new items. Instead, she says the proposal...
Report: EMS providers in Maine are at the 'edge of a cliff'
MAINE, USA — "EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it," a new commission report studying emergency medical services in Maine says. "And changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist."
mainepublic.org
Numbers lag among Maine nursing home staff for receiving the latest COVID booster
Vaccination rates for the newest bivalent booster among nursing home staff in Maine are lagging behind the residents they care for and the population at large, according to federal data, as the state endures its third pandemic winter. The wide disparity exists despite efforts by state and federal health officials...
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
CONCORD, N.H. — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught cursive...
Maine fishermen must now report all lobster catches to authorities
Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation’s lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch. Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn’t require...
wabi.tv
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property. The state announced Thursday that roughly 54-thousand checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days. We’re told in almost all of...
mainepublic.org
Gov. Janet Mills discusses top issues facing Maine as she starts her second term
As Governor Mills kicks off her second term as Maine’s governor, we’ll hear about what she sees as her top challenges and opportunities in the months ahead—and what she has learned from her first term in office. We’ll discuss issues from energy costs to affordable housing to Indigenous rights.
Stimulus money still available to Maine residents
Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
police1.com
Maine State Trooper
++**ATTENTION CERTIFIED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS**++. Due to strong interest, The Maine State Police is once again seeking certified law enforcement officers to join our team for our NEW non-residential certified officer training academy. The program is open to all in state and out of state certified officers and will run from July 10 – September 22, 2023.
House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters
New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary. House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
foxbangor.com
Treasurer’s office mailing out checks
AUGUSTA- A lot of Mainers will be getting an unanticipated bonus in the mail. The Treasurer’s Office is sending out checks to 54,000 people that total roughly 4 million dollars. The money comes from unclaimed property which consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or...
WPFO
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit
Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
Maine continues to see surge in recreational cannabis sales
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is continuing to see a boom recreational cannabis sales. According to the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy, sales for adult-use pot in 2022 nearly doubled what was seen in 2021. "There is a real appetite for Mainers to participate in the legal system," John Hudak,...
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
