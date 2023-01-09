KDHE issues stream advisory for Slate Creek and confluence of Sand Creek near Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek near Newton.

According to the KDHE, the stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the City of Newton’s wastewater plant.

“The advisory has been issued because potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek, located near Newton, Kansas,” the KDHE said. “If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.”

The KDHE says the City of Newton is working to repair the problem.

The KDHE says they will rescind the advisory once flows recede and subsequent bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

For more information, the KDHE says to please contact Suzanne Loomis at 316-284-6020 .

