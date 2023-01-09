ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The big plans and proposals from Hochul's State of the State

Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Delgado. I’m proud to have you by my side as we deliver for the people of New York. And thank you Rev. Dr. W. Richardson for that beautiful invocation. . I also want to thank my partners in government: State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. State Attorney General...
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Hochul's proposal

A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Governor Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in the state...
Long Island faith leaders unify against a rise in hate crimes

Faith leaders have organized to spread a message of unity against a string of hate crimes on Long Island and nationally. Over 30 anti-hate activities will be offered at places of worship across Long Island during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The goal is to learn from the civil rights movement to find ways to identify and overcome prejudice against LGBTQ, Asian, Latino, and African American people in the community.
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants

Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
Lunch money

Connecticut school officials are concerned that students are going hungry following the end of a federal pandemic program. Las Vegas Sands plans to buy Nassau Coliseum for a casino. Funding will help improve the safety of Connecticut’s firefighters. And progressive Democrats stand in the way of Governor Hochul appointing her nominee for New York’s chief judge.
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Connecticut dispensaries make their first recreational marijuana sales Tuesday

Nine dispensaries in Connecticut opened their doors Tuesday to make the first sales of recreational marijuana to adults aged 21 or older. Governor Ned Lamont passed a bill that legalized cannabis in 2021. Connecticut is the 20th state to allow dispensaries to sell the drug for recreational use. The state plans to expand the number of stores later in the year.
