The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17-year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a fight with several boys at the intersection of Seventh and Flower streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department bulletin.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO