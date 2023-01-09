Read full article on original website
DOJ: City National Bank Settles Redlining Allegations in LA County
City National Bank has agreed to commit more than $31 million to boost lending to Black and Latino home buyers in Los Angeles County to settle a federal government lawsuit accusing it of lending discrimination, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The agreement, which is part of the DOJ’s...
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
Man Killed in Shadow Hills Crash Identified
A 33-year-old man who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Shadow Hills was identified by county authorities Friday. The collision was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
LACo Supervisors Declare January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously proclaimed January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the motion is aimed at supporting firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer and providing firefighters “the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.”
Average LA County Gas Price Extends Run of Stability
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.503, the fifth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less. The average price was unchanged on Monday and Wednesday, dropped one-tenth of a cent...
Authorities at LAC-USC Medical Center Seek Public Help Identifying Patient
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The man was brought to the facility from North Sunset Avenue and Amar Road in La Puente, according to the hospital. Officials circulated a photo of...
Police Provide Description of Suspect in Stabbing of 13-Year-Old Boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17-year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a fight with several boys at the intersection of Seventh and Flower streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department bulletin.
Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Boy, 13, Reported Missing in Lancaster Is Found
A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Six-Day Streak of Dropping Riverside County Gas Prices Ends
A six-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County totaling 3.9 cents ended Friday with an increase of three-tenths of a cent to $4.367. The average price is 3.6 cents less than one week ago, 9.5 cents lower than one...
Charges Expected Against Woman Suspected of Attempted Murder Near Palm Desert
Charges are expected Friday against a 24-year-old woman suspected of shooting someone in a motel in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Palm Desert. Priscilla Guzman of Indio was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, according to inmate records. Deputies responded at around 2 a.m. Sunday to...
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies at Valencia Mall
A man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies at a shopping center in Valencia died at a hospital, authorities said Thursday. The shooting was reported at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy’s department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LA Sunshine Expected to Give Way to More Rain as Early as Friday evening
More rain is expected in Southern California Friday evening after a couple days of sunshine gave public works crews a chance to continue clear mudslides and repair damaged roads caused by this week’s storms. Rain is expected to continue off and on into Tuesday, but the storms are not...
Teen Stabbed In Downtown Los Angeles, Suspect Escapes Custody
A 13-year-old was stabbed by a man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The 13-year-old victim was taken...
Man’s Conviction Upheld for 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drowning
A state appeals court panel Wednesday upheld a South Los Angeles man’s conviction for his 4-year-old daughter’s drowning death in a walk-in bathtub. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence to support Charles Richard Lee’s conviction on one count each of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death stemming from the Dec. 2, 2018, drowning of his daughter, Zaraellia Thompson.
Authorities Investigate Death of Man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
Couple Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Power Tools From Detached Garage
A 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suspected early Thursday of stealing power tools that were inside a detached garage at a Long Beach home were arrested. Officers dispatched about 2 a.m. to the 5500 block of East El Parque Street, near Bellflower Boulevard, regarding a burglary in progress, located the pair near the scene of the crime, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood Area
A man was found dead Thursday in an apartment that was damaged by a fire in the East Hollywood area. Firefighters sent to the four-story building in the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
