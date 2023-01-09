Read full article on original website
Weather impacts food distribution in Northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The severe winter weather we have been experiencing is not only impacting travelers but it’s also creating more barriers for people needing food. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) serves over 100,000 neighbors each month. “We have been scrambling a little bit more,” said...
City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino. Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link. The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of...
Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior
At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
Mamas for a Cause
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
New tool allows Douglas County residents to report infrastructure damage
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tool provided by Douglas County is allowing residents to report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool can be accessed here. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue.
Caring for plants during Winter season
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 4:30 am. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. NDOT Snowplow crew. Updated: 21 hours...
Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez
Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades
Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
LCSO assures residents they will have law enforcement despite Highway closure
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring residents of the Smith Valley/Wellington area that a law enforcement presence will be maintained in their area despite the closure of Highway 208 due to a rockslide. In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says...
What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?
A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to AmeriCorps. Volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is one way the whole family can do a community service project together.
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is announcing a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes to an end. SNAP participants have received an additional monthly payment since the start of the pandemic in March...
School Closures/Delays for January 10
More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
