Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOLO TV Reno

Weather impacts food distribution in Northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The severe winter weather we have been experiencing is not only impacting travelers but it’s also creating more barriers for people needing food. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) serves over 100,000 neighbors each month. “We have been scrambling a little bit more,” said...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Dilworth teachers plead with WCSD Trustees to address student behavior

At the end of the meeting, Dilworth teacher Lauren Forbus stepped to the podium and shared the story of her assault at the hands of a student on December 15. “I feel scared to go back. I have concerns about future behaviors and concerns of safety for my staff and my students, my family members,” she shared. “I’m not the only one assaulted. I am not the only one that’s worried and afraid.”
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

‘The Sheep Show’ returns to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Sheep Show” is back and its organizers, the Wild Sheep Foundation, are expecting a record turnout this year at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This year is the first time in two years that all events will be held 100% in person. The show...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mamas for a Cause

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!. We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Caring for plants during Winter season

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 4:30 am. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. NDOT Snowplow crew. Updated: 21 hours...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Council member Miguel Martinez

Sponsored: Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Martinez is proud to work with residents of the Biggest Little City. Issues that are important for him include equal access to education, a strong sense of community, and accessibility for all constituents.
RENO, NV
bouldercityreview.com

2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?

A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is announcing a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes to an end. SNAP participants have received an additional monthly payment since the start of the pandemic in March...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

School Closures/Delays for January 10

More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

