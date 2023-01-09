Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stores that sell stickers and "gift" its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met Thursday afternoon with one goal in mind -- to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana."
Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique
Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
NYS Republicans call for crackdown on sticker stores
Three New York State legislators and local law enforcement leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders to approve legislation and crack down on "sticker stores."
Changing bail laws, rebuilding NY state police among Gov. Hochul’s public safety proposals
A New York State Trooper vehicle in downtown Buffalo. Hochul called public safety her top priority. [ more › ]
nysenate.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)
December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
suncommunitynews.com
Stec, Senate Republicans unveil Rescue N.Y. agenda
Say plan would make state safer, more affordable and more economically prosperous. ALBANY | On Jan. 9, Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined his Senate Republican colleagues in announcing the conference’s Rescue New York 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to prioritize public safety, affordability and economic development.
wwnytv.com
Lawmaker says State of State address ‘wasn’t rooted in reality’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany are reacting to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. 117th District) issued the following statement:. “Today, Gov. Hochul delivered a State of the State address that wasn’t rooted in reality. Unfortunately,...
Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
WKTV
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
