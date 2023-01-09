Read full article on original website
littlevillagemag.com
In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans
During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
kmaland.com
Wahls gives State Democrats' response to Reynolds' condition address
(Des Moines) -- Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature say Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address falls short of targeting Iowan's needs. That's according to Iowa Senate Democratic Minority Leader Zach Wahls, who gave his take in an interview with Iowa PBS following the address. A hot topic will carry over from the previous session after Reynolds introduced Education Savings Accounts, which would set aside state funds to help families attend private schools. However, Wahls says the initiative fails to address the "true" needs of school systems in Iowa.
bleedingheartland.com
Five ways Kim Reynolds changed her school voucher plan
As expected, Governor Kim Reynolds devoted a significant share of her Condition of the State speech on January 10 to her plan to divert more public funds to private K-12 schools across Iowa. Although the central purpose of the plan remains the same—giving state funds to families who choose to...
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
Daily Iowan
Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen looks to include Iowans in judicial reform
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen highlighted the shortage of court reporters and contract attorneys as the main problems the Iowa Judicial Branch is facing during her third State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday morning. Christensen also emphasized including Iowans’...
Iowa Democrats offer prebuttal in ‘People’s Condition of the State’
DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to give her sixth Condition of the State address on Tuesday night, and Iowa Democrats responded ahead of the speech. Iowa Senate and House Republicans outlined their priorities on the first day of session, looking at once again passing private school vouchers, changes to the […]
Op-Ed: Iowa Rising – Gov. Reynolds continues to champion conservative policies
Gov. Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Gov. Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as she stated, the...
KGLO News
Reynolds calls for state-funded savings accounts to cover private school expenses
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts for parents who send their children to private school. Reynolds outlined the plan Tuesday during the annual “Condition of the State” address at the statehouse. “Our first priority in this legislative session and what I will...
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice
In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
Iowa Senate looking for more tax cuts, school vouchers in 2023
DES MOINES, IOWA — New gains in the 2022 general election have given Republicans a supermajority in both the Iowa House and Senate, assuring the party can pass whatever it likes without any input from Democrats. Republicans plan to use that new power to cut corporate taxes even further. And take another swing at private […]
iowatorch.com
Holt: It’s time to empower parents through school choice
As I write my first article of the 90th General Assembly, I could not be more excited by the priorities Governor Reynolds and Republicans in the House and Senate will advance in the 2023 legislative session. The Governor has outlined an ambitious agenda that includes universal school choice in Iowa as well as measures to make our public schools stronger, in addition to continuing to stand up for common sense and the founding principles that have made our state and nation successful. I want to outline the Governor’s STUDENTS FIRST ACT.
Iowa AG sues C6-Zero 'to prevent imminent threat to public health'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly elected Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a suit on Wednesday against C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, following the facility's explosion in December. Bird is seeking "immediate compliance" with an emergency order issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The suit seeks...
KCJJ
State Democratic Party Chairman asking National Chairman to rethink new primary order
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn is asking the chairs of the national Rules and Bylaws Committee to rethink removing the state from the top of the primary/caucus list. In a letter dated January 6th, Wilburn points out that Iowa has been put in a position that makes it impossible...
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
Daily Iowan
Reynolds approves second round of grants to increase child care funding in Iowa
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded a second round of grants to increase access to child care in the Iowa. A total of $443,324 will be awarded through the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help employees cover the cost of child care for employees in Iowa.
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit […]
