pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA's congestion pricing plan may impact people of color: report

MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have a few flaws, according to a new report "Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll" by The Black Institute. MTA’s congestion pricing plan may impact people of …. MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How These NYC Public Housing Residents Became Models for Tenant Rights Activism

This story is published in partnership with Capital B, a nonprofit news site covering Black America. Follow them on Twitter. The coronavirus pandemic laid bare the critical need for affordable housing across the United States. As millions lost their jobs, many Americans were only able to remain housed thanks to the advent of COVID-19 housing policies, including eviction moratoriums and rent freezes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year

Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached

The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Presenting the 2022 Fabby Awards

BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer

Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tips for Enjoying the Australian Open

BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY

