Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service
Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
pix11.com
MTA's congestion pricing plan may impact people of color: report
MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have a few flaws, according to a new report "Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll" by The Black Institute. MTA’s congestion pricing plan may impact people of …. MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How These NYC Public Housing Residents Became Models for Tenant Rights Activism
This story is published in partnership with Capital B, a nonprofit news site covering Black America. Follow them on Twitter. The coronavirus pandemic laid bare the critical need for affordable housing across the United States. As millions lost their jobs, many Americans were only able to remain housed thanks to the advent of COVID-19 housing policies, including eviction moratoriums and rent freezes.
pix11.com
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year
Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
pix11.com
Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached
The nurse strikes at Manhattan's Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx came to an end Thursday morning after tentative deals were reached, according to the facilities and the New York State Nurses Association union. Nurse strikes at NYC hospitals end as deals reached. The nurse strikes...
pix11.com
Presenting the 2022 Fabby Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew...
pix11.com
4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer
Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn. 4 in NY accused of selling guns to undercover officer. Four men in New York are accused of selling more than 50 guns to an undercover police officer in Brooklyn.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
pix11.com
Boy told mom 'be calm' before being swept away in floodwater
The mother of a 5-year-old boy missing in floodwaters from California’s epic winter storms says she thought it was safe to drive across a creek flowing over the road she drove to school every day. Boy told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in …. The...
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
pix11.com
Forecast: When the rain will stop in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday was hit with rain showers, which are expected to continue into Friday. Mr. G explains when the rain is forecasted to end.
‘He is an animal’: Mother of NYC domestic violence victim speaks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew up together. I would never have expected […]
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
pix11.com
Tips for Enjoying the Australian Open
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew...
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a mix of cloudy skies
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. NY, NJ weather forecast: Seasonably chilly with a …. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday along with seasonably cold temperatures. Create a lifestyle of success. Hilary DeCesare, author and founder of...
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
Comments / 1