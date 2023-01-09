Read full article on original website
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Jennifer Brown: DA Urges Patience In Case Of Missing Limerick Mom
As Jennifer Brown's disappearance enters its eighth day, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele is asking for the public's patience as detectives investigate. The 43-year-old Limerick mom was supposed to pick her son up at the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but was reported missing when she never showed, Daily Voice has reported.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
West Chester Employee Stole $5K From Borough, Police Say
A West Chester parking officer faces more than just a ticket after police say he was caught stealing cash from the Borough's coffers. Hector Mojica, a 59-year-old from Lancaster County, is accused of stealing $5,000 while working for West Chester's Parking Enforcement Division, said borough police in a statement. The...
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say
A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
Drivers involved in fight after crashes in both Delco and Philly, police say
One of the vehicles hit a Philadelphia police building, and the drivers involved got into a fistfight, police say.
Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say
Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
NBC Philadelphia
Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in Deadly NJ Crash
A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey, that left a teenager dead. The wreck took place around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and East Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken Township Police said through a spokesperson.
'Just thankful': Crew returns to scene of Delaware County medical helicopter crash 1 year later
On January 11, 2022, pilot Danial Moore was en route to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when he was forced to crash land the aircraft in a Drexel Hill neighborhood.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along the 3200 block of Champion Drive near Doral Drive in the Fairway Falls Townhouse community in Wilmington. “Soon as I...
Company involved in Allentown trench collapse has history of safety issues
Action News learned that the company was forced to pay thousands of dollars after safety incidents involving trenches in 2016.
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
sanatogapost.com
Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
