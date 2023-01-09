ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA



NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

West Chester Employee Stole $5K From Borough, Police Say

A West Chester parking officer faces more than just a ticket after police say he was caught stealing cash from the Borough's coffers. Hector Mojica, a 59-year-old from Lancaster County, is accused of stealing $5,000 while working for West Chester's Parking Enforcement Division, said borough police in a statement. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, 3 Hurt in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while three people, including another teen, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. 16-year-old Semaj Richardson was on the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue in the Tioga neighborhood when a gunman opened fire. Philadelphia police said they found him in a vacant lot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Car Torn Apart, Pickup Truck Damaged in Deadly NJ Crash

A mangled car wound up on a front yard and a damaged pickup truck wound up in the road in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey, that left a teenager dead. The wreck took place around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and East Springfield Avenue, Pennsauken Township Police said through a spokesperson.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

