FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
abccolumbia.com
CSX freight train derails in Denmark, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A CSX freight train was back on the move last night after derailing Monday in a wooded area of Denmark, SC. The derailment caused significant delays to Amtrak Auto Train 53, which was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida on Jan. 10 after departing from Virginia.
abccolumbia.com
Amtrak Train reaches destination following Lake City stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train has reached it’s destination, after it was stuck for more than 29 hours in Lake City, SC. The train, on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Florida, was stopped on Monday night by a derailed CSX freight train. 25 rail cars and...
CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?
LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day. Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC
Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house kitchen fire, no injuries reported
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden Thursday afternoon. Firefighters found smoke showing from all eaves of the building and the fire was extinguished after being found in the kitchen. The...
Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
wach.com
Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
abccolumbia.com
IRS accepting tax returns beginning Jan. 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) says it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning Jan. 23. According to the agency, the official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18 because the traditional due date, April 15, falls on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day, an official holiday in DC where the IRS is headquartered.
WIS-TV
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
Railroad construction in Sumter left unfinished causing bumpy ride for drivers
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter drivers say the road near the Lafayette bridge is now bumpier than before construction started a few weeks ago. "It’s a little bumpy going over it," resident Darian Quiroz said about construction on the end of the bridge at the corner of South Lafayette Drive and Divine Street.
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
