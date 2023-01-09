ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CSX freight train derails in Denmark, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A CSX freight train was back on the move last night after derailing Monday in a wooded area of Denmark, SC. The derailment caused significant delays to Amtrak Auto Train 53, which was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida on Jan. 10 after departing from Virginia.
DENMARK, SC
abccolumbia.com

Amtrak Train reaches destination following Lake City stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train has reached it’s destination, after it was stuck for more than 29 hours in Lake City, SC. The train, on a non-stop trip from Virginia to Florida, was stopped on Monday night by a derailed CSX freight train. 25 rail cars and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

CSX designates Select Site in Lugoff, but what does it mean?

LUGOFF, S.C. — CSX select site is at 1291 Commerce Drive in Lugoff. But what does that mean?. "Receiving that designation means it has all the du-diligence complete, what I mean by due diligence is a phase 1 environmental, geotechnical studies have been done, there has been work done as well on cultural impact and so forth," says Jeff Burgess, economic developer for Kershaw County.
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house kitchen fire, no injuries reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a home at the 1700 block of Poultry Lane in Gadsden Thursday afternoon. Firefighters found smoke showing from all eaves of the building and the fire was extinguished after being found in the kitchen. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Apartments, townhomes, and hotels approved to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon, developers in Columbia brought their ideas before the city's Planning Commission. However, these projects were met with opposition from the people who would be impacted the most. The commission decided to rezone a piece of land on Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Residents who...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Small earthquake recorded near Columbia late Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night. The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m. Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park. This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this […]
HOPKINS, SC
wach.com

Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

IRS accepting tax returns beginning Jan. 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Internal Revenue Services (IRS) says it will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns beginning Jan. 23. According to the agency, the official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18 because the traditional due date, April 15, falls on a Saturday and April 17 is Emancipation Day, an official holiday in DC where the IRS is headquartered.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy