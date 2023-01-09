ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal

Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Commanders make big personnel firing

After failing to produce a winning season for the sixth straight year, the Washington Commanders are shaking up the snow globe a bit. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they are firing their offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons in charge of the offense. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement in which he... The post Commanders make big personnel firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ownership uncertainty could impact Commanders' future

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders are headed into another offseason of uncertainty after a tumultuous year of ups and downs. Adding to the unease are questions surrounding team ownership. In November, co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America to help explore the potential sale of...
Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job

As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL.
