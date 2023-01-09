Read full article on original website
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
FAA system restored after outage that halted all domestic flight departures in the U.S.
Flights across the United States resumed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer outage that forced it to halt all departures nationwide while it scrambled to resolve the issue. The FAA announced that the ground stop had been lifted at around 8:50 a.m. and that normal air traffic...
FAA lifts nationwide grounding order for domestic flights after delays, cancellations
The FAA says normal domestic departures can resume at airports nationwide following a system failure earlier this morning. Normal operations are resuming gradually across the county, according to the agency.
FAA System Outage Causes Second Day of Flight Delays
Wednesday morning, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots. A total of 10,549 flights arriving in and departing from the U.S. ended up being delayed on Wednesday. The FAA is continuing to review the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions...
Corrupted file to blame for FAA aviation stoppage that delayed thousands of flights
Flights across the U.S. resumed Wednesday morning, several hours after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered a computer outage that forced it to halt all departures nationwide while it scrambled to resolve the issue. The FAA said the crippling delays that affected thousands of flights appear to have been caused by...
FAA Resumes Normal Air Traffic Operations Gradually Following Nationwide System Outage
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually in the United States after a nationwide system outage. Fox 4 reports the FAA said that the temporary grounding of all U.S. flight departures had been lifted, however, the number of domestic flight delays and cancellations continued to grow. The FAA stated that the cause of the initial problem is still being investigated.
FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights
The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
FAA computer failure fixed; flights flying again
According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be "unavailable" between the hours of 0000 and 1300.
Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]
Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
5 things to know about the FAA system outage
Departures of domestic flights are resuming across the country after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restored a system that warns pilots of hazards during their upcoming flights.
UPDATE: FAA Lifts US Domestic Flight Departure Groundstop
The FAA lifted its order for airlines to pause all domestic departures just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with the restoration of its Notice to Air Missions system. "We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem" following the overnight outage, the FAA said in a tweet. The order...
FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel
Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
Ground stop ends after FAA computer outage delayed departures across U.S.
The Federal Aviation Administration says a computer outage is affecting operations across the National Airspace System.
How FAA's NOTAM malfunction led to hundreds of flights grounded at DIA
"Right before we were about to board our plane at eight o'clock in the morning," said passenger Michael Slavin. He and his sons were on the way from Orlando to Denver, then to Colorado Springs. "They said our connecting flight should be fine. We missed our connected flight by an hour," Slavin said. It was another round of flight headaches and the lack of a good answer for many passengers flying out of DIA. "I'm just trying to get an hour and a half up the road and they're telling me I've got to wait until 9 o'clock tomorrow night to get home," he...
FAA Software Issues Could Reportedly Take Years to Update
A new report claims the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) software that caused the nationwide ground stop for flights earlier this week will take years to update. According to CNN.com, the Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) was improperly updated by an FAA employee, which caused the system failure that resulted in over 10,000 flight delays and another 1,300-plus cancellations on Wednesday.
