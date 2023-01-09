Read full article on original website
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton resident has claimed the top prize of the $1 Million Cash Blowout Scratch Lottery game. The winning ticket was sold at the Walmart Fuel Center on W Dickson Street in Fort Stockton. The identity of the winner has remained anonymous at this time.
