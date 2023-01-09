Roughly 19 months after it was damaged in a fire, one piece to the puzzle that is affordable housing in Palm Springs is on its way to being returned to duty. On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved about $250,000 for the rehabilitation of Nightingale Manor, a De Anza Road building that previously housed several affordable housing units. The property, which can also be used as transitional housing to help unhoused people, was damaged in a fire in June 2021.

