Palm Springs, CA

mynewsla.com

LA City Council Votes to Continue State of Emergency on Homelessness

The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
LOS ANGELES, CA
menifee247.com

City officials tackle challenge of a five-year strategic plan

Temecula is known for its wineries. Lake Elsinore is identified by its lake. Murrieta has its Old Town area. That question, among others, was addressed Tuesday at a four-hour workshop at City Hall, where City Council members met with representatives of a consulting firm that is helping develop a five-year strategic visioning plan for the city.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Members Call for Permanent Tenant Protections by End of January

A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles’ COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
thepalmspringspost.com

Riverside County officials vote to help rehab fire-damaged affordable housing complex

Roughly 19 months after it was damaged in a fire, one piece to the puzzle that is affordable housing in Palm Springs is on its way to being returned to duty. On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved about $250,000 for the rehabilitation of Nightingale Manor, a De Anza Road building that previously housed several affordable housing units. The property, which can also be used as transitional housing to help unhoused people, was damaged in a fire in June 2021.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Agency: Overpayments on Water Bills Waiting to be Claimed

More than 1,600 Eastern Municipal Water District customers are due funds from overpayments going back to 2019, the agency announced Tuesday, advising ratepayers to check their accounts because the money is slated to be deposited into the utility’s treasury this month. According to the EMWD, thousands of dollars in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport.  During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Survivors of Palm Spring's Section 14 displacement speak out

PALMDALE, Calif. — The pictures she’s preserved are proof that her neighborhood existed. Pearl Devers has binders, files and folders full of images that paint a happy portrait — smiling at school, Christmas celebrations and homes full of life and laughter. “It was such a pivotal, beautiful...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project

The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue. The...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Work Set to Begin on Freeway Interchange Reconfiguration in West Corona

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled next week to mark the start of a project to reconfigure the 71/91 Interchange in west Corona, with the goal of expanding the passage to accommodate more vehicles and lessen the likelihood of accidents. “Completing this project will provide welcome relief for our residents, especially...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Family Displaced By House Fire in Lake Elsinore

A family was displaced in a house fire Tuesday evening in Lake Elsinore. The fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 29000 block of Tangerine Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was contained by about 9:30 p.m., but...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Glendale Announces Appointment of New Police Chief

Glendale officials Wednesday announced the appointment of Manuel Cid as the city’s new police chief. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be joining the Glendale Police Department, an organization I have respected and admired for many years,” Cid said in a statement. “I consider the opportunity to serve the Glendale community as their Police Chief to be a great privilege and responsibility, one that I will approach with unwavering professionalism, humility, and a commitment to work in partnership with our entire community.”
GLENDALE, CA

