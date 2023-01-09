Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
Downtown Chicago office vacancy creeps to new all-time high
Demand for office space in downtown Chicago hit its highest post-pandemic level last quarter, yet couldn’t shake a booming sublease market and a wave of exits that propelled vacancy to another all-time high. A report from real estate services firm CBRE found the downtown office vacancy rate hit 21.4...
therealdeal.com
Oxford and Angelo Gordon shop riverside Michigan Avenue retail
Investors Oxford Capital Group and Angelo Gordon are selling 30,000 square feet of Chicago retail space on a downtown corner performing well while much of the rest of the market is in a transition phase amid the pandemic recovery. A joint venture of the investment firms has hired CBRE to...
therealdeal.com
Bayshore drops $131M more on apartments in northwest ‘burbs
Bayshore Properties can’t get enough of Chicago’s northwest suburbs. The Indiana-based apartments investment firm dropped $131 million on an Arlington Heights complex, CoStar News reported, building its portfolio to more than $240 million across three purchases made within the last year. Ohio-based Connor Group was the seller on...
therealdeal.com
LG Development exits unfinished Lincoln Park overhaul for $5M
LG Development’s exit from a Lincoln Park home renovation project came earlier — and at a lower price— than initially expected even as Chicago’s luxury housing market is staying strong amid rising interest rates straining buyers unable to pay all cash. Chicago-based LG Development, headed by...
therealdeal.com
Agent Meredith Pierson jumps to Compass from Berkshire
Chicago’s talent war among residential brokerages has taken hold of suburban Glenview as of late. Its latest skirmish is marked by the Compass team based in the northern suburb snagging Chicago agent Meredith Pierson, who previously affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Pierson jumped ship to start a new...
therealdeal.com
City approves $5M grant program for LaSalle Street initiative
Chicago already had big bucks to put toward resurrecting LaSalle Street office buildings as housing, and added another $5 million to inject into the financial corridor’s retail scene, too. The city council’s Finance Committee approved a grant program to fuel the Central Loop’s retail turnaround as part of Mayor...
therealdeal.com
Historic Lake Forest mansion slashes more than $1M off list price
A Lake Forest mansion designed by noted brother-sister architects David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins is back on the market — asking $1.2 million less than last year. The home at 255 North Green Bay Road is now listed at $8.9 million. It came on the market in late September of last year for $10.1 million, before being removed earlier this month and re-listed at the lower price.
therealdeal.com
Looks like big loss for Carter’s Franklin Street on Evanston office sale
A rare sale of an Evanston office with a strong tenant roster looks to have led to a big loss for a Massachusetts-based investor, offering another sign of the difficulty office investors face as the lingering effects of the pandemic meet rising interest rates. George Carter’s firm Franklin Street Properties,...
therealdeal.com
Johnny Mullins’ firm sets sight on 22-story South Shore apartment tower
After trimming a South Shore apartment tower plan, Johnny Mullins is ready to take his proposal for a vacant property from foreclosure to financed. Funding for the project, though, isn’t guaranteed and has already been denied once, setting back Mullins firm, Chicago-based Model of Transformation and Design, Block Club Chicago reported.
Comments / 0