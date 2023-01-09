A Lake Forest mansion designed by noted brother-sister architects David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins is back on the market — asking $1.2 million less than last year. The home at 255 North Green Bay Road is now listed at $8.9 million. It came on the market in late September of last year for $10.1 million, before being removed earlier this month and re-listed at the lower price.

