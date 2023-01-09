Read full article on original website
Houston mayoral candidate Robin Williams accused of assaulting boyfriend
The Missouri City police officer allegedly hit her boyfriend with a department-issued baton and taser.
Flames consume landmark Montrose sports bar early Friday morning
Griff's Irish Pub claims to be the oldest surviving sports bar in Texas.
Man who shot, killed taqueria robber is ready to talk: Houston police
Surveillance video of the shooting was widely shared on social media over the weekend.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
Harris County leaders to address alarming construction worker fatality rate
Three construction workers die a week in the Houston metropolitan area, according to one expert.
How Texas' 2021 winter storm is driving up energy bills in Houston
Nearly two years later, Houstonians are still paying the price on their monthly gas bills.
Houston 4th grader grows massive cabbage, wins national award
The Humble ISD elementary schooler's prize-winning cabbage weighed in at over seven pounds.
Houston Public Library announces 'fine free' system, amnesty period
Revenue from late fees accounts for less than one percent of the library's budget.
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' for Land Bridge's opening
Houstonians are invited to traverse the two Land Bridges in Memorial Park.
New Oak Park school promises to teach kids STEM through Roblox, Minecraft
Code Wiz Oak Park focuses on engaging kids with STEM through coding and robotics.
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
Houston Rockets mailbag: Evaluating Stephen Silas' outlook and more
Houston's rebuild seems to have stalled during the 2022-23 season.
Rockets' Jalen Green excited for homecoming of sorts in Sacramento
Houston's franchise cornerstone grew up three hours away in Fresno.
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Find outstanding soul food at these Black-owned Houston restaurants
There's a reason Houston's soul food scene is among America's best.
Meet the Houston weatherman hiding Tupac lyrics in his daily forecast
CW 39 meteorologist Adam Krueger plays a secret game with his followers during broadcasts.
Houston Rodeo 2023 concert tickets go on sale today
RodeoHouston 2023 concert tickets are officially on sale. Here's a short guide on buying them.
'Shameful': Harris County Democrats blast new GOP election challenges
Eight cases have been filed by Republican candidates contesting the results of county's 2022 elections.
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
