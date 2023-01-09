ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bravotv.com

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend

Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
E! News

Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup

Watch: Tom Schwartz Responds to Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors at BravoCon 2022. Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever. E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.
E! News

The Traitors' Reza Farahan, Kate Chastain Tease "Insane" Challenges and a "Bravo Family Alliance"

Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors. These Bravo stars are going to battle. Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Below Deck's Kate Chastain are reuniting with a bevy of fellow network alums for Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors. Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show features both celebrities and civilians working together in a series of challenges in hopes of ultimately taking home a cash prize of up to $250,000—but three secret enemies among them will try to derail their mission at every move.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com

Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”

Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
IndieWire

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch

As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
Popculture

Kathryn Dennis Confirms 'Southern Charm' Exit With Emotional Message

Kathryn Dennis is not returning for Southern Charm Season 9. After reports surfaced earlier this month that Dennis would not return for the upcoming season, Dennis confirmed Wednesday night that she is leaving the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, telling PEOPLE that she is entering "this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."
