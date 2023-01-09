Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Vanderpump Rules Trailer: See Katie Maloney Explode Over Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss Hookup
Watch: Tom Schwartz Responds to Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors at BravoCon 2022. Vanderpump Rules is back for one of its most SUR-prising seasons ever. E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming 10th season and there's definitely no shortage of drama. For starters, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's amicable divorce turns ugly after he starts romancing their co-star Raquel Leviss.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
The Traitors' Reza Farahan, Kate Chastain Tease "Insane" Challenges and a "Bravo Family Alliance"
Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors. These Bravo stars are going to battle. Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Below Deck's Kate Chastain are reuniting with a bevy of fellow network alums for Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors. Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, the show features both celebrities and civilians working together in a series of challenges in hopes of ultimately taking home a cash prize of up to $250,000—but three secret enemies among them will try to derail their mission at every move.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
‘Winter House’: Rachel Clark Reveals Why She and Jason Cameron Aren’t Together – ‘I Wanna Be Chased’
Rachel Clark from 'Winter House' reveals why she and Jason Cameron didn't continue to date after they left Stowe, VT.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence, Teases ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Casting News
Andy Cohen reacted to the news that Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. "Listen, any old person or anyone who just doesn't really understand what's going on with the internet or how many scams are going on, people are […]
ETOnline.com
Jenna Ortega Admits She Has Regrets Over Her Viral 'Wednesday' Dance (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega officially made her Golden Globes debut! The Wednesday star wowed on the red carpet Tuesday in a flowing nude Gucci gown with cutouts as she arrived at the 80th annual awards ceremony. The 20-year-old actress topped off her goddess-inspired look with a dark red bob flipped out at the ends, and matching diamond necklaces and rings.
Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”
Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”
Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador and John Janssen Split After Nearly 4 Years: ‘Blindsided’
Shannon Storms Beador is flying solo in 2023 — and she’s less than thrilled about it. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her boyfriend, John Janssen, ended their relationship after wrapping season 17 of the Bravo show. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we […]
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch
As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
'RHOSLC' Fans Call Out Bravo for 'Cutting' Dramatic Scenes of Jen Shah
Viewers of "RHOSLC" are convinced Bravo has cut scenes of Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete getting into an argument, following Shah's prison sentencing last week.
Popculture
Kathryn Dennis Confirms 'Southern Charm' Exit With Emotional Message
Kathryn Dennis is not returning for Southern Charm Season 9. After reports surfaced earlier this month that Dennis would not return for the upcoming season, Dennis confirmed Wednesday night that she is leaving the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, telling PEOPLE that she is entering "this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder
Watch: Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's coven is growing. The actress shared Jan. 9 that she is pregnant and expecting their second baby. "2023 celebrating life," the Twilight alum wrote alongside a photo of herself holding daughter Bodhi, 5, while cradling her...
Comments / 0