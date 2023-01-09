ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WWLP

Healey order will require equity audit

Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

‘New year, new governor’: Top stories GBH News is following this week

Want to know the top news to follow this week? GBH News’ assignment editor Matt Baskin joined GBH’s All Things Considered to dive in. He and Arun Rath brushed up on the major stories, including the swearing-in of Massachusetts’ new governor, legislative issues on the state’s radar and two big protests in Cambridge and Stoughton. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ValueWalk

Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said

Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s

BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal

ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
FALMOUTH, MA
WSBS

Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?

As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

