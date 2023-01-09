Read full article on original website
Healey order will require equity audit
Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now."
Gov. Maura Healey plans to launch equity audit in state government
Gov. Maura Healey, the first woman and openly gay person elected to the post in Massachusetts, intends to conduct an equity audit across state government, with the goal of dismantling disparities. Through an executive order, Healey will soon create an interagency task force that analyzes equity across all state commissions,...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
Most domestic workers in Massachusetts don’t know there's a law protecting them
A state law providing domestic workers with basic protections from labor abuses is little known and barely used, according to a yearlong study from Brazilian Worker Center and Boston College Law Civil Rights Clinic. Domestic workers are among the most isolated workers most in the commonwealth: they work in the...
‘New year, new governor’: Top stories GBH News is following this week
Want to know the top news to follow this week? GBH News’ assignment editor Matt Baskin joined GBH’s All Things Considered to dive in. He and Arun Rath brushed up on the major stories, including the swearing-in of Massachusetts’ new governor, legislative issues on the state’s radar and two big protests in Cambridge and Stoughton. What follows is a lightly edited transcript.
Bill filed to rename Columbus Day in New Hampshire Indigenous Peoples' Day
CONCORD, N.H. — The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. "And he certainly never came to the United...
Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said
Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
Healey’s climate approach resembles Biden’s
BOSTON (SHNS) – It was her first press conference and Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared that Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to bring a climate chief on board. But if the idea had a familiar ring, you are not wrong. President Joe Biden in January 2021 issued an executive order launching […]
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Healey picks SE Mass. for first trip outside Boston as governor
Newly inaugurated Gov. Maura Healey left Beacon Hill on Tuesday for the first time since taking the oath of office, and her destination was Southeastern Massachusetts.
Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Can Out of State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?
As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
