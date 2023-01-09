Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
Donna Mills to Guest Star on ‘The Rookie: Feds’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Donna Mills is set to guest star in the Jan. 17 episode of ABC’s crime series “The Rookie: Feds.” In an episode titled “Out for Blood,” Mills plays Layla Laughlin, a famous cosmetics maven who, according to the character description from ABC, had “humble beginnings,” and “began as a single mom who made her way by developing skincare products in her kitchen.” “The Rookie” spinoff stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winters co-created the series and also serve as executive producers...
Minx Saved By Starz for Season 2 After HBO Max Cancelation
It looks like the Minx isn't extinct after all. Despite being unceremoniously axed by HBO Max while already in production on its second season in December, Minx has officially been rescued by...
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Reveals Season 2 Pregnancy Arc Transformed Her
Watch: Vikings Star Frida Gustavsson Talks Fighting While Playing Pregnant. Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of Vikings: Valhalla. Season two of Vikings: Valhalla presented a new challenge for star Frida Gustavsson. While the Swedish actress underwent extensive training to portray shield maiden Freydís Eiríksdóttir in season one...
Finn Wolfhard Reveals How Stranger Things Creators Reacted to Him Solving Upcoming Spinoff
Watch: Stranger Things' David Harbour "Knows Everything" About Final Season. Finn Wolfhard is the bearer of one very important secret. The actor, who plays the loyal and resourceful Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, uncovered one of the most top secret pieces of information in the pop culture universe: the plot of the upcoming Stranger Things spinoff.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago P.D.’: Jefferson White Returns as Sean Reaches Out to Upton (PHOTOS)
From sex trafficker to new informant — or psycho stalker? That’s the question for Sean O’Neal’s (Jefferson White) return on Chicago P.D. in the January 18 episode. As the promo for “I Can Let You Go” shows, Sean calls Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from prison. “People tell me things in here, things I want to tell you,” he says when she visits him. She tells him to give her a name. “I will, if you promise to come back,” he says. Watch the video below.
Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
What Will Become of Maggie and Ben's Marriage in ‘Chicago Med’?
Season 8 of Chicago Med has been quite a tumultuous ride for Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett). From reconnecting with an old flame, to her daughter’s departure from Gaffney, to getting in a brutal car accident, the beloved charge nurse encountered her fair share of difficulties before the dramatic midseason finale.
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75
Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
Miley Cyrus Returns to Music With Empowering Breakup Song "Flowers"
New year, new banger. After weeks of teasing that new music was on the horizon, Miley Cyrus just dropped her highly-anticipated single, "Flowers." In her latest track, the Voice alum sings all...
Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?
Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
Hasbro has pissed off 'Dungeons & Dragons' fans with a rumored change to the game's licensing agreement
Wizards of the Coast is courting controversy with devoted D&D fans by changing the game's licensing agreement so they partially own products fans create.
Austin Butler Addresses Debate Over His Elvis Accent
Watch: Austin Butler ADDRESSES Debate Over His Elvis Accent. Austin Butler can't help that he still sounds like Elvis Presley. Since his award-winning turn as the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis, the actor has been at the center of a lot of intrigue surrounding his voice. Specifically, how his natural speaking voice seems to now resemble that of Elvis'. And when speaking to reporters after picking up the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, Austin addressed the response to his apparently changed voice.
‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ Producer Archer Gray Elevates Vinay Singh To CEO
EXCLUSIVE: Archer Gray Partner Vinay Singh has been promoted to CEO at the media company, known for such projects as the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the Tony-winning musical Once and the SXSW-winning documentary, Transmilitary. Singh has been with Archer Gray since 2015, previously serving as the company’s COO and Vice-Chair. He takes over the CEO post from Amy Nauiokas, the Wall Street exec and investor who launched the company in 2010 and will now focus on her role as its Chair. In his new role, Singh will oversee a rapidly expanding media business, which now spans scripted and unscripted...
Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!. It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different. On Jan. 10,...
