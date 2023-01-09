ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskeytown, CA

Recent rains cause Whiskeytown Lake to spill into the Glory Hole

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

Visitors from across the country stopped Monday at Whiskeytown Lake to witness an event that happens only once every few years as water crested the rim and flowed down into what is known as the Glory Hole near the lake's dam.

Esther Lee of New York City and her friend Rachel Delvaux of Redding were visiting Whiskeytown Lake on Monday when they stopped to look at the Glory Hole and snap some photos. It wasn't a sight they were expecting.

"We just came to just go to Whiskeytown Lake, just to visit the beaches and look at the beautiful scenery," Lee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYrse_0k8tIRjU00

Delvaux, who lives in Redding, said she also got her first glimpse of the Glory Hole on Monday.

"I've never even heard of this and I have lived here four-and-a-half-years," Delvaux said.

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area Superintendent Josh Hoines said the lake level rose high enough Monday morning to the point water began spilling into the Glory Hole. It was the first time water has spilled into the structure since the winter of 2018-19, he said.

"It's an interesting phenomenon. It does attract people. We put it on our social media this morning, expecting that it was a possibility to happen," Hoines said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iP9LU_0k8tIRjU00

Water began flowing into the 24-foot-diameter concrete cavity Monday morning when the lake level reached the 1,211-foot elevation. Signs warn visitors to stay away from the Glory Hole, as the tunnel drops 260 feet down below the surface of the lake.

The Glory Hole is an overflow drain designed to keep the lake level from rising so high that it spills over the top of the nearby dam. Water going through the Glory Hole is routed under the Clair A. Hill Whiskeytown Dam to an outlet on the other side, where it flows into Clear Creek.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam at Whiskeytown, lowers the lake in the winter to accommodate increased rain runoff into the lake, Hoines said. As long as the rain continues this week it is also likely water will continue to flow into the Glory Hole, he said.

Teresa Cassata of Roseville stopped near the dam at Whiskeytown to see the water flow over the top of the structure with her friend Jody Williams.

"The Glory Hole was a part of what she wanted to share but just being in this land and understanding the resource that this is it really rings to me because the rains brings that. So it's just to me acknowledgement," Cassata said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244nxz_0k8tIRjU00

