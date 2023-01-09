Second hiker to die in Joshua Tree National Park this year identified

A woman who died after falling and hitting her head on a rugged trail above Joshua Tree National Park's Rattlesnake Canyon near Indian Cove has been identified.

The Riverside County coroner's office identified the deceased woman as 58-year-old Anna Nuno of Lakewood, in Los Angeles County.

It is the second fatality in a week in the popular desert park, said Superintendent David Smith, a stark contrast to 2022.

"I believe we had two fatalities in the park all of last year, so for us to have two fatalities in one week is significant," Smith said. He added that, while he did not know the contributing factors in Saturday's death, "it has been raining, and this is a very rough route that goes over a pass, so yes, rocks can be slippery."

He and other park officials cautioned throngs of New Years' visitors to be careful on steep, often remote trails at higher elevation.

Park rangers and search and rescue volunteers hiked in to where the woman had fallen after receiving a cell phone report at 5 p.m. about an injured hiker, working along with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, the San Bernardino County Fire Department and Morongo Basin Ambulance, according to Smith and other officials.

"It is a boulder climbing route to get up there, with large crevasses that will drop you down 20 or 30 feet, so it is a hard hike, especially in the dark with wet rocks ," said Smith. " This was a joint effort."

The details and cause of the fall are currently unknown. No signs of foul play were present. She was hiking with a group of people on the Wonderland Connector trail above the popular Rattlesnake Canyon picnic area, Smith said.

The first death in the park this year occurred on Jan. 2 on a Lost Palms Oasis trail, Smith said, when a family out hiking noticed a relative's heart had stopped, possibly from a heart attack. CPR was initiated by friends and family and the patient was transported out of the park but died, he said.

Smith said the 800,000-acre park was packed with holiday visitors this year, with as many as 4,000 people just in the visitor center some days.

Be prepared and careful, officials urge visitors

Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain and lack of cell phone service, said Jennie Kish Albrinck, Chief of Interpretation, Resource Education & Volunteers for the park.

Park officials suggest planning ahead and bringing appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and a map, compass or other navigation devices. Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment. The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours.

"A lot of folks come up here and don't recognize that there's elevation gain, most trails are at 4,000 or 5,000 feet, so there's a little less oxygen in the air, and the trails are hard and they're wet right now," said Smith. "Folks are trying to get back in shape, but we have to take it step by step."

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun, and co-authors USA Today's Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com and on Twitter @janetwilson66

