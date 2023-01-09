Read full article on original website
5 Ways To Generate Alternative Retirement Income
Traditional routes of generating money during retirement (as commonly suggested by financial experts) include taking advantage of your 401(k) and receiving -- and maximizing -- your Social Security...
AOL Corp
7 Best Long-Term Stocks To Hold for 2023
On Wall Street, there’s no shortage of high-risk, high-reward stocks offering both large upside and the potential for catastrophic losses. However, there are also more established companies that, while still carrying risk, offer the potential for more stable long-term returns. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings...
These 3 Stocks Pay You to Own Them
Although inflation has been showing signs of easing, it continues to hover way above the Fed’s 2% target. Since the Fed is expected to continue raising interest rates until its...
Retirement: Problems with the 4% Rule
6 Investments Millennials Should Make in 2023
This year, the millennial generation roughly ranges in age between 27 and 42. And when it comes to this generation's investing goals, 49% want to retire comfortably and 22% want to get rich, according...
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
hunker.com
Here's What 5 Real Estate Pros Say Will Happen in the 2023 Housing Market
Anyone hoping to buy or sell a home in the new year likely has a lot of trepidation over what 2023 will bring. By and large, 2022 brought many changes to the real estate market, including changing property values and rapidly rising interest rates, which makes it hard to imagine what we could possibly see in 2023. While nobody can truly know what will happen in the world of real estate now that 2022 is finally in our rear-view mirror, there are some people who have a pretty good idea of what's to come.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The 5 most tax-friendly states for retirement in 2023
With inflation hovering near a 40-year high, more retirees are looking to make a move to cut costs. Here are the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. for 2023.
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month
December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
NBC Los Angeles
Approaching Age 62? What You Need to Know About Social Security's 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment and Claiming Benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Put Some of My Retirement Funds Into an Annuity?
Wondering if you should get an annuity to help with retirement plans? Here's what our expert thinks.
Retirees Can Now Wait an Extra Year Before They Have to Withdraw From Their 401(k)s
Attention, savers: Over the holidays, Congress quietly passed new rules that could have a big impact on your retirement. Americans now don't have to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, until they turn 73 — a year later than they previously had to. An RMD is the amount...
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
