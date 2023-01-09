ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Body of Indiana man found along Chicago shoreline

CHICAGO (AP) — A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary, Indiana man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
CBS News

Remains found of SW Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS - The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
CBS News

Woman, 61, stabbed inside business in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a business in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning. Chicago police said around 7:20 a.m., an unknown woman approached the victim inside the business, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, and stabbed her in the lower left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Idaho student murders suspect appears in court

The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students appeared in an Idaho court for a status hearing on Thursday. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and the judge set his next court date for June. Lilia Luciano was inside the courtroom and shares more details.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Tornadoes ravage Southeast, flood risk grows in California

California's deadly storms continued to take their toll Wednesday, as officials urged residents in Monterey County to evacuate, and members of the California National Guard joined another day of searching for missing a 5-year-old, who was swept away by flood waters on Monday. Meanwhile, tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the Southeast. Mark Strassmann and Carter Evans have the latest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

