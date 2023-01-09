Read full article on original website
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Remains found in Clayton County identified as homeless man from Illinois
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after the remains of a man were found in Clayton County, police have identified him as a 25-year-old man from Illinois. Officers found the decomposed remains off Hunter Ridge Drive on Nov. 13. The man has now been identified as Jon M. Reed. [DOWNLOAD:...
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Missing Michigan girl, 4, rescued in Ohio during traffic stop, bodycam video shows
State troopers in Ohio safely located 4-year-old Lilliana Nardini during a traffic stop Tuesday night after the missing girl's father allegedly took her from Michigan.
Body of Indiana man found along Chicago shoreline
CHICAGO (AP) — A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary, Indiana man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by […]
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
Remains found on Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 identified as woman missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997. Ricker’s body was found along the Lake Michigan shoreline in 1997 has been identified 25 years later.
Remains found of SW Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS - The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
Town Called “WORST Place In Illinois” and Residents are Pissed it’s Not Chicago
Edit: This is not the opinion of any DJ or Townsquare Media employee. Simply an opinion report from a YouTuber. There are plenty of stats and figures that may point to the northeastern part of Illinois when one is talking about crime and bad areas to be in. It's easy...
Massive fire erupts at Illinois chemical plant
A massive fire has been put out at a chemical plant in La Salle, Illinois. The fire burned for more than five hours. No one was hurt, but police said the fire released a green chemical, and warned people not to touch it.
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Woman, 61, stabbed inside business in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a business in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning. Chicago police said around 7:20 a.m., an unknown woman approached the victim inside the business, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, and stabbed her in the lower left leg.
What to expect at Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's next court hearing
Bryan Kohberger appeared calm as he appeared in an Idaho court Thursday for the second time and agreed to push his preliminary hearing to June 26 — a move meant to give his defense team more time to prepare. At that next court appearance, the state will present some...
Idaho student murders suspect appears in court
The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students appeared in an Idaho court for a status hearing on Thursday. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and the judge set his next court date for June. Lilia Luciano was inside the courtroom and shares more details.
U.S. Coast Guard in Florida intercepts hundreds fleeing Cuba and Haiti by sea
The Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea off Florida to the island on Thursday, while a group of about two dozen Haitians swam ashore in Miami. The Cuban migrants were all intercepted separately off the coast earlier this month, according to a Coast Guard...
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
Tornadoes ravage Southeast, flood risk grows in California
California's deadly storms continued to take their toll Wednesday, as officials urged residents in Monterey County to evacuate, and members of the California National Guard joined another day of searching for missing a 5-year-old, who was swept away by flood waters on Monday. Meanwhile, tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the Southeast. Mark Strassmann and Carter Evans have the latest.
24,500,000,000,000 gallons of water have pelted California amid relentless storms, student scientist estimates
For weeks, California has faced a barrage of fatal storms that have caused roads to partially collapse, neighborhoods to flood and thousands to evacuate. But just how much water has pelted the state?. Colin McCarthy, a freshman atmospheric science student at the University of California, Davis, who has become somewhat...
