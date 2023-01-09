ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran QB Matt Ryan open to playing in 2023, knowing it might not be for Colts

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — When the Colts first traded a third-round pick for Falcons legend Matt Ryan, the plan was to hand him the keys to the team’s offense for the next two years.

A disastrous season, a shoulder separation and two benchings later, Ryan looks like he’ll be done in Indianapolis after just 12 games.

But Ryan, 37, might not be done playing in the NFL, even after one of the most tumultuous seasons of his 15-year career.

Doyel:Jeff Saturday failed as Colts interim coach, but he has excuses

“I still love playing,” Ryan said. “Obviously, I’m not committed to anything here, wherever. I’ve got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing. Honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football left in my body.”

Ryan said there’s no lingering effects from the Grade 2 shoulder separation he suffered against Tennessee, an injury that coincided with owner Jim Irsay’s decision to bench the veteran in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ryan’s stint in Indianapolis failed to live up to expectations.

Initially praised as the type of veteran presence who could bring stability to the Colts and pause their annual quarterback carousel, Ryan instead wilted behind an awful Indianapolis offensive line, completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns but ultimately struggling, posting just 6.6 yards per attempt, throwing 13 interceptions and fumbling 15 times, although he lost just five.

If Ryan decides to continue playing, Indianapolis could try to trade the veteran before March 17, rather than releasing him. The Colts likely wouldn’t be able to get much in return — Indianapolis got him from Atlanta for a third-round pick — but he would cost $18 million against the salary cap if released, and only $6 million if traded.

If Ryan stays in Indianapolis, he’d count $35 million against the salary cap, and it seems unlikely given that the Colts are currently in prime position to draft a quarterback of the future with the No. 4 pick.

Not that Ryan’s allowing himself to worry about those possibilities yet.

“Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot that’s going to happen in the next six, eight weeks, whatever it is, and we’ll see where things shake out.”

A new head coach, a new direction could change things for the franchise, although it seems unlikely at this point.

And as frustrating as this season must have been from Ryan — Irsay pulled the plug on the plan Ryan was sold after just seven games — the veteran quarterback has resisted any prompts to air issues publicly.

“It’s just hard when you put in a lot of work and you just don’t see the results,” Ryan said. “When you’re losing, it’s not fun. You’re coming in every day, and it’s trying to find whatever the few things are that you need to correct, trying to get on the other side of it.”

If Ryan is thinking about retirement — Philip Rivers retired after his one season in Indianapolis in 2020 — he didn’t let any hints slip in his final press conference of the 2022 season.

Asked directly if there’d be any retirement announcements in the next two days, Ryan said there wouldn’t be anything that soon.

“Just spending time with family, getting away from football for a minute to kind of clear your heard,” Ryan said. “I think that’s important, regardless of how the year shakes out. I’ve always thought getting a little bit of downtime afterwards, trying to recharge the batteries is important. I think the next couple weeks will do that.”

Then the intrigue begins in earnest.

