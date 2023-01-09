ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway's Mug-n-Bun listed for sale. What the owner hopes is next for popular eatery

By John Tufts, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

A popular west-side drive-in restaurant situated about a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been listed for sale.

For more than 60 years, hungry Speedway diners have enjoyed tenderloin sandwiches, homemade root beer and hand-dipped onion rings at the Mug-n-Bun, 5211 W. 10th St . The business was purchased more than 20 years ago as a retirement project by electrician Jay Watson.

"After 23 years, I'm ready to start thinking about retiring and getting out of the restaurant business," said 63-year-old Watson, a master electrician who plans to continue tinkering as a handyman.

Watson said he purchased the Mug-n-Bun in 1998 after its previous owners bowed out. He had been hired to do electrical work for the business and saw the move as an opportunity. The business itself, he said, is a throwback to an earlier time when people cruised in their cars from place to place and socialized more.

According to the property listing , the 2.2-acre location includes four parcels, the drive-up restaurant, a sit-down restaurant, a pizza shop as well as a residence. The purchase includes the real estate as well as the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Watson said he's proud of both the service and delicious food Speedway diners have enjoyed for decades. He hopes whoever buys the Mug-n-Bun next will continue the business and heed the advice he received shortly after taking over.

"Don't change anything," Watson said. "Stay with what got you there, you know? It's that old saying: if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

"I've been very appreciative of all my longtime customers that have been coming to the Mug-n-Bun and have supported us for all these years. It's a very competitive business," Watson said, adding that customer service and food prepared fresh-to-order made his restaurant stand out among national competitors.

The property is listed for sale at roughly $2.1 million.

Mug-n-Bun featured on Man vs. Food episode where host tried to consume famous triple tenderloins

In 2018, the Mug-n-Bun was featured on an episode of Man vs. Food , a television series airing on the Travel Channel that pitted Casey Webb against the west-side restaurant's belt-busting triple tenderloin with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Web had to consume both it and a family-size order of fries and 32-ounce root beer in 30 minutes.

With five seconds remaining, he was bested by the bread.

More: 20 big live shows in 2023 that you don't want to miss around Indianapolis

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for IndyStar. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com

Comments / 10

Damon Reynolds
3d ago

1981 we lived next door to Mug and buns. I have fond memories of that place. I would play outside guarded by our Doberman and the girls would come over and pick me up and take me next door and feed me full of french fries and cokes.

Reply
2
PEACE BRO........
3d ago

If I had the cash I’d buy it, I luv eating there! The place is old time, very iconic!….

Reply
4
 

