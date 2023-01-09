ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart removes ‘KKK boots’ from online store

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BfjE_0k8tHpl100

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has removed a listing from its online store after learning that a pair of men’s boots displayed the letters “KKK” on them.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the “tactical military hiking boots” in question were listed by a third-party seller and removed on January 7, shortly after the Bentonville-based retailer became aware of them. A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group, contacted Walmart’s corporate offices to “respectfully ask that they be removed” after receiving a tip about the shoes by email.

Millions of Fisher-Price baby seats recalled again after more than 100 infants die

A Walmart spokesperson provided the following statement when asked to comment on the situation:

This item was listed by an outside third-party seller and removed because the item is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart’s prohibited product policy. Like other major retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer merchandise to customers through our eCommerce platform. We have a process in place designed to prevent third party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform.

Still, at times, inappropriate items make their way onto our platform. We are reviewing how this happened and will apply what we learn to further improve our rules and processes to prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise.

Walmart spokesperson, January 9

Walmart has a “Prohibited Products Policy” for marketplace sellers that provides an overview of products and categories that cannot be listed there. The boots are no longer available on the Walmart website.

“We thank Walmart for dropping an online listing for oddly/poorly named ‘KKK’ boots after we brought this to their attention,” CAIR said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuaf.com

Metova Moves HQ to Bentonville

Software development firm Metova is moving its headquarters from Franklin, Tennessee, to Bentonville. Paul Gatling, a contributing reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, spoke with Metova's CEO Josh Smith about the company, its relocation and hiring more employees. Plus, Scott Spradley, Tyson Food's Chief Technology Officer, left the company and more.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
rhscommoner.com

People of Rogers and their cats

Having a pet cat is beneficial for your health. Research has shown that cat purrs can help to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Rogers High School students have varying opinions about cats. Most people interviewed considered their cats to be part of their family, which makes them even more special.
ROGERS, AR
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian-style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — […]
CASSVILLE, MO
talkbusiness.net

Colliers Arkansas names new principals, shareholders

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas recently announced several additions to its leadership team. New principals include Kim Battle, Mason Lewis, Justin Bentley in the Little Rock office and Megan Murdock in the Rogers office. Battle, director of property management, joined the firm in 2007 as a property manager and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

Stilwell man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 55-year-old Earl McAlister was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for second degree murder in Indian Country. Content Note: The following article contains a graphic description of a murder...
STILWELL, OK
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy