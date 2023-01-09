MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire spread quickly from a car to a mobile home Monday, leaving a woman hospitalized, a family pet dead and a family without most of their possessions. On Tuesday, as Ruth Smith recovered in the hospital from smoke inhalation, her relatives picked through the ruins, trying to find anything that might have survived – like a large arrowhead collection that Smith’s children built up over the years. Or a doll collection that had been handed down to Smith’s daughter-in-law from her grandmother.

WILMER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO