WALA-TV FOX10
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle wreck claims life of volunteer firefighter
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department firefighter Wednesday morning. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating hit a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
atmorenews.com
Fire ravages warehouse, threatens rail cars
Nearly three dozen firefighters from Atmore and three outside agencies worked more than six hours last Friday, January 6, to contain a fire that destroyed a warehouse building at a local fertilizer plant and threatened the contents of several rail cars filled with liquid sulfur. City firefighters were dispatched at...
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
Arrest in 2020 five-car crash where four people were ejected from a vehicle: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a 2020 five-car crash on University Boulevard where four people were ejected from a car. Travon D. Coleman, 23, was arrested after he was pulled over by officers at I-10 and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Coleman […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Wilmer family struggling to recover from fire that destroyed mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fire spread quickly from a car to a mobile home Monday, leaving a woman hospitalized, a family pet dead and a family without most of their possessions. On Tuesday, as Ruth Smith recovered in the hospital from smoke inhalation, her relatives picked through the ruins, trying to find anything that might have survived – like a large arrowhead collection that Smith’s children built up over the years. Or a doll collection that had been handed down to Smith’s daughter-in-law from her grandmother.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police look for hit-and-run vehicle
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a bicyclist. Police say the car pictured in the accompanying image hit a bicyclist on Firetower Road. The car was last seen going south on Firetower.
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
Investigation continues into Daphne drive-by shootings two weeks after latest incident
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – At least 5 drive-by shootings have been reported on Daphne’s Pollard Road in just the last 14 months. “There seems to be what I would consider a low-level argument between different groups, but they’re still violent and they have huge consequences when one of those bullets end up striking someone,” said […]
utv44.com
Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
Rail work about to close section of Mobile’s Spring Hill Avenue
Railway improvements are about to close a section of a major Mobile commuter route for more than a week. According to information released Wednesday by the city, a section of Spring Hill Avenue just east of Interstate 65 will be closed beginning the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. “This total railroad replacement project will require Springhill Ave. to be closed for upwards of 10 days beginning at 5:30 AM on the 16th,” said the city announcement.
Man wearing body armor attempts to pull gun on deputy, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Sheriff’s deputy searching for a kidnapping suspect ended up in a scuffle with a man who MCSO said was wearing heavy body armor and tried to pull a gun on the deputy, according to department officials. MCSO said they found a cache of guns and ammo in […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
