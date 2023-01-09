Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown
The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once again picks up...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thailand welcomes back Chinese tourists with 'arms wide open' as key market returns
For years, Thailand welcomed legions of Chinese tourists to its golden beaches, shopping districts and striking temples. That came to a screeching halt during the Covid pandemic, as China virtually sealed its borders. Now, the Southeast Asian nation is back on the welcome wagon — and telling the world it's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hong Kong businesses cheer China reopening, but warn there's a long way to go
Kiki Yang brought an empty green suitcase from Shenzhen to Hong Kong this week to load up on new purchases for her family and friends. "I did a lot of shopping these days," she told CNN on Tuesday, gesturing to her luggage, which she described as fully packed with clothes, medicine and electronics.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth-quarter results Friday that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border patrol...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks running through the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle in early 2023...
Comments / 0