Related
actionnews5.com
Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge. Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
actionnews5.com
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Officers say six suspects took the victim’s vehicle. They were...
actionnews5.com
8,500+ vehicles stolen in Memphis in 2022, city councilor suggests legal action against auto manufacturers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 crime numbers are in for the City of Memphis, and it was a roller coaster of positive and negative trends. Homicides are down, but auto theft is up dramatically. In total, 8,528 vehicles were reported stolen in Memphis, and what comes as no shock...
actionnews5.com
City Council: Memphis behind on paying tow truck companies for impounding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Between an overcrowded lot, long wait times, and tow truck drivers waiting up to several years to get fully paid for their work, the City of Memphis impound lot has reached full crisis mode. Tow truck operators told Action News 5 they drop cars off outside...
desotocountynews.com
Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000
Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos Order
According to Fox 5 Vegas, a Tennesse man was arrested for his behavior at a Dominos restaurant after he got the wrong order. According to Memphis police, Richard Johnson slashed the tires of a Domino's employee and assaulted a worker on November 18. The employee says Johnson arrived at the establishment to pick up an order he placed online and returned to the store to complain about his order being wrong.
Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
actionnews5.com
TBI continues investigation into Memphis man who died following traffic stop; NAACP watching case closely
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into a Memphis man who died following a traffic stop arrest. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has yet again made its way to Memphis to investigate another incident involving a police officer. Officers attempted a traffic stop Saturday...
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
actionnews5.com
Police: Man threatens Walmart employee with gun after he’s caught stealing at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man they say threatened a Walmart loss prevention officer with a gun Monday night after she approached him for not paying for items inside his cart. Police responded to the Walmart located at Raleigh Lagrange Road at 9:44 p.m., where...
localmemphis.com
Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
