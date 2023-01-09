ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge. Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County begins new free gun lock drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting this week is a new push by Shelby County to protect the public by locking up more guns and keeping loaded weapons out of the hands of children. The Shelby County Gun Council on Gun Safety is now offering free gun locks - one per household - for those who live in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Officers say six suspects took the victim’s vehicle. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000

Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
AMY KAPLAN

Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos Order

According to Fox 5 Vegas, a Tennesse man was arrested for his behavior at a Dominos restaurant after he got the wrong order. According to Memphis police, Richard Johnson slashed the tires of a Domino's employee and assaulted a worker on November 18. The employee says Johnson arrived at the establishment to pick up an order he placed online and returned to the store to complain about his order being wrong.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN

