According to Fox 5 Vegas, a Tennesse man was arrested for his behavior at a Dominos restaurant after he got the wrong order. According to Memphis police, Richard Johnson slashed the tires of a Domino's employee and assaulted a worker on November 18. The employee says Johnson arrived at the establishment to pick up an order he placed online and returned to the store to complain about his order being wrong.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO