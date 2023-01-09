ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

It’s not just private schools, it’s any other institution of learning other than the failing government schools. This shows how little the NAACP cares about the education of their kids. Competition creates better quality products at a better price. This includes education. If the school district wants your money they will make a better product and use the tax money more economically. The NAACP doesn’t believe this because they don’t believe in capitalism or competition.

royalexaminer.com

Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines

• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
basketballinsiders.com

Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change

Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers

Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools.   We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
thecentersquare.com

Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
