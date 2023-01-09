Read full article on original website
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
royalexaminer.com
Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines
• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
House Democratic leader pushes for stricter gun laws in Virginia
The Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates said his party hopes to pass gun restrictions this year, including proposals for waiting periods for firearm purchases and a ban on assault weapons.
basketballinsiders.com
Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change
Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
Governor Youngkin laid out his plan. What will pass and what has no chance?
CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth joined Bill Fitzgerald at the Virginia State Capitol to answer those questions.
Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers
Virginia is one of the richest states in the nation in median household income, often among the top ten. State legislators, however, consistently fail to meet the funding standards set by the Virginia Board of Education for students in K-12 public schools. We rank near the bottom in per-pupil spending for public education, at a […] The post Virginia should fully fund public education before prioritizing vouchers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
Virginia education advocate: Classroom violence threat has teachers scared
The leader of the Commonwealth's largest teacher organization says teachers in Virginia scared to come to work, because of the threat of violence in their classroom.
Virginia Democrats push for new slate of tenant protections
The Virginia House of Delegates is set to consider a slate of new tenant protections in the first full day of the 2023 session.
State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia
The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn't be able to carry the guns even if they aren't loaded.
wfxrtv.com
Coalition calls on Virginia lawmakers to fully fund public schools and increase teacher pay
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A statewide coalition of parents, students, teachers and advocacy groups says Virginia is failing to adequately fund public schools. Advocates representing more than 20 organizations laid out their priorities in a press conference on Tuesday –one of many events held on the eve of the 2023 legislative session.
13newsnow.com
Here are 5 proposed bills Va. Attorney General Jason Miyares is advocating for in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2022. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his office's legislative priorities for 2023 on Tuesday, with many pieces of legislation he plans to endorse focusing on greater consequences for crime. “This session my office is...
Democrats Flip Virginia Seat Held by Republicans for Over 25 Years
Republican senators had kept a solid hold on Virginia's 7th Senate district seat since 1996.
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
thecentersquare.com
Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
Special Election Day: Rouse and Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Polls open for the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Two candidates are on the ballot: Virginia Beach city councilmember and former NFL player Aaron Rouse, and retired Navy Lt. Commander Kevin Adams. They're vying for the seat...
